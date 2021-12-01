THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN to be Filmed by The Theatre by New York Public Library

Tomorrow, Thursday, December 2, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive of New York Public Library will film Keenan Scott II's hit Broadway play Thoughts of a Colored Man at the Golden Theatre.

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities.

Producer Brian Moreland said "We cannot be more humbled and grateful to be invited to the New York Public Library archives at Lincoln Center. Memories are made nightly on Broadway when the curtain comes down. Living on at Lincoln Center is an achievement for us and for new generations of creatives and artists. It is a historic honor we will all treasure."

When Thoughts of a Colored Man opened on Oct. 13, 2021, it made history as the first Broadway show in history to be written, directed by, starring and lead produced by Black men.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people.

Tickets are now available through March 2022. Visit www.thoughtsofacoloredman.com for more information.