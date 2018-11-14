THIRTEEN's 'Theater Close-Up' to Present Steven Levenson's IF I FORGET

Theater Close-Up - the unique collaboration between THIRTEEN and the large community of New York City area Off-Broadway and regional theaters - presents If I Forget, a personal and political play about history, responsibility and compromise from Tony Award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen, Roundabout's The Language of Trees) premiering Monday, December 3 at 10 p.m. on THIRTEEN.

In the final months before 9/11, liberal Jewish studies professor Michael Fischer has reunited with his two sisters to celebrate their father's 75th birthday. Each deeply invested in her own version of family history, the siblings clash over everything from Michael's controversial scholarly work to the mounting pressures of caring for an ailing parent. An unflinchingly honest play about the stories we choose to believe, the compromises we can't avoid and the hurt only our nearest and dearest can inflict, If I Forget tells a powerful tale of a family and a culture at odds with itself.

Written by Tony Award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen, Roundabout's The Language of Trees), the broadcast is directed for television by Emmy Award-winner David Horn, executive producer of THIRTEEN's Theater Close-Up series and acclaimed PBS series Great Performances. The production was originally captured by BroadwayHD.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles