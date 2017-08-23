Theater Talk
Click Here for More Articles on Theater Talk

THEATER TALK to Return with Revolving Team of Guest Co-Hosts in October

Aug. 23, 2017  

THEATER TALK to Return with Revolving Team of Guest Co-Hosts in October

THEATER TALK, the 2017 NY Emmy Award-winner for "Best Interview/Discussion Series," will begin its new season in early October with the show's Executive Producer Susan Haskins-Doloff returning as co-host.

Joining her will be a rotating team of guest co-host journalists including Jesse Green, Co-Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times; Adam Feldman, Theater Editor of Time Out/New York and President of The NY Drama Critics Circle; Donna Hanover, CUNY TV Arts Correspondent and former host on Good Day New York; Michael Musto of Out.com; Jan Simpson, author of the blog Broadway & Me and Director of the Arts and Culture Reporting Program at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism; Elisabeth Vincentelli, contributing writer to The New Yorker, The New York Times and Newsday; and Jason Zinoman, theater critic and author of the "On-Comedy" column for The New York Times.

THEATER TALK is jointly produced by the not-for- profits Theater Talk Productions and CUNY TV, the City University of New York television station. The series airs five times weekly on CUNY TV: Mondays at 8 PM with repeats Saturdays at 8:30 PM, Sundays at 7:00 AM and Mondays at 7:30 AM and 1:30 PM; twice weekly on Thirteen/WNET: Friday nights at 1:30 AM and Sunday mornings at 11:30 AM; Mondays at 5:30 PM on WLIW21; and twice weekly on NYCLife/25: Thursdays at 11 PM and Mondays at 3:30 PM. The series is also syndicated across the country on PBS and other public television stations and available online at www.theatertalk.org, www.cuny.tv and Thirteen.org.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking News: He Will Be Found! Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Taps New Stars for Title Role
  • Tune Up! RENT 20th Anniversary Tour Sets 2017-18 Cast
  • Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Aug. 20
  • VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Sings Stellar Sondheim/Britney Spears Mashup at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Book Writer of ANNIE & HAIRSPRAY- Thomas Meehan Passes Away at 88
  • WICKED Tour to Welcome Two New Stars This Week

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com