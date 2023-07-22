THEATER PEOPLE PODCAST Returns With Special Guest, Sean Hayden of STAGE COMBAT: A MENTAL HEALTH STORY

HELLO THEATER PEOPLE!! For the first time in FIVE FREAKING YEARS, host Patrick Hinds is breaking the silence of the Theater People Universe to bring you a VERY SPECIAL episode.

"A few months ago, he discovered the podcast "Stage Combat: A Mental Health Story" it's a true crime style THEATER PODCAST in which actor Sean Hayden tells his TRUE horror story of being cast as a lead in the Goodspeed production of "Billy Elliot." It was a dream come true for him, until everything went wrong. We don't want to give too much away here, but this is the kind of story we NEVER hear in the theater world--one in which an actor does the unthinkable by standing up for himself even when he knows it's going to cost him everything," says Hinds.

In this episode, listeners can hear episode 1 of "Stage Combat" and then stick around for Hinds' in-depth interview with Sean.

Binge all of season 1 of Stage Combat here. And make sure you're subscribed so you'll automatically get the brand new episodes when season 2 premieres on July 25th.

