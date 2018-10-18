THE TONY AWARDS Return Sunday June 9th Live from Radio City

Oct. 18, 2018  

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, June 9, 2019(8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), from Radio City Music Hall, in New York City. American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The official eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2018-2019 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2019 Tony Award nominations.

The Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

For more information on the Tony Awards, visit TonyAwards.com.

