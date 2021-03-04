THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE Musical Currently In Development

A musical adaptation of the bestselling novel turned hit film, The Time Traveler's Wife, is currently in development in the UK, under the title The Time Traveller's Wife.

The musical is set to feature a score from soul singer Joss Stone and one half of the music group, Eurythmics, Dave Stewart (Ghost the Musical). America's most-produced playwright of 2017, 2019, and 2020, Lauren Gunderson will provide the book.

Currently attached to helm the project is Sister Act the Musical director, Bill Buckhurst.

Production dates and casting have not yet been revealed.

In 2009, the book was adapted into a hit romantic drama starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

The Time Traveler's Wife, tells the story of Clare, a beautiful art student, and Henry, an adventuresome librarian, who have known each other since Clare was six and Henry was thirty-six, and were married when Clare was twenty-three and Henry thirty-one. Impossible but true, because Henry is one of the first people diagnosed with Chrono-Displacement Disorder: periodically his genetic clock resets and he finds himself misplaced in time, pulled to moments of emotional gravity in his life, past and future. His disappearances are spontaneous, his experiences unpredictable, alternately harrowing and amusing.

The Time Traveler's Wife depicts the effects of time travel on Henry and Clare's marriage and their passionate love for each other as the story unfolds from both points of view. Clare and Henry attempt to live normal lives, pursuing familiar goals-steady jobs, good friends, children of their own. All of this is threatened by something they can neither prevent nor control, making their story intensely moving and entirely unforgettable.