THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Be Available to Stream Next Month

New immersive audio experience, The Tempest: A Surround Sound Odyssey, will be available to stream from Friday, February 16 through Friday, March 1.

The production stars Hale Appleman (SyFy's “The Magicians,” FX's “American Horror Story”) as ‘Ariel,’ Tony®and Grammy® Award nominee Emily Skeggs (Broadway's Fun Home) as ‘Miranda,’ Joel de la Fuente (Amazon's The Man in the High Castle) as ‘Prospero,’ and Derek Wilson (Amazon's “Gen V,” Hulu's “Future Man”) as ‘Caliban.’

Tickets for the stream are $9.99 and are available for purchase at KnockattheGate.com. The broadcast is available worldwide on all internet connected devices with a dimmable screen and a pair of headphones. Audiences will receive a link and password to access the listening portal prior to the broadcast.

Watch an all new teaser below!

"Ope thine ear." The Tempest: A Surround Sound Odyssey is a brave new hi fi 3D audio experience from immersive audio creators Knock at the Gate, designed for anywhere in the dark on a pair of headphones. Following the company's critically acclaimed smash hit streaming events Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment and Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment, Knock at the Gate's third virtual audio-only production immerses listeners deeper than did ever plummet sound into the heart of Shakespeare’s tale of magic and miracles and the mysterious depths and shores of an enchanted island where a vengeful sorcerer is conjuring his final spell.

Rounding out the cast are Michael Daly, Sean Hudock, Greg Jackson, Maurice Jones, Raphael Nash Thomspon, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon.

Soundscape is by Leigh Roberts. Associate Sound Designer is Kristina Tevdoradze. Sound Editor and Associate Sound Designer is Rider Q Stanton. Production Coordinator is Denise Cardarelli. Adapted & Directed by Joseph Discher.

For our third immersive audio production we were inspired to challenge ourselves and dive 'full fathom five' into reimagining Shakespeare's enchanted tale as a sonic adventure for the dark and headphones," said producer Sean Hudock. "Shakespeare's final masterpiece lends itself to a sonically rich environment and has something for everyone: action, drama, comedy and romance--all infused with magic. This production of The Tempest will transport you to the sea, shipwreck you on a mysterious island, and take you on a wild ride." said director Joseph Discher.

The production is made possible thanks to generous support from former New Jersey Governor the Honorable Thomas H. Kean and the S. Dillard and Adrienne Kirby Family Philanthropic Fund as well as Chris D. Schmidt, David Skinner and donors and fans from all over the world who contributed to a successful Kickstarter crowdsourcing campaign earlier this year.

Virtual seating takes place each night of the run February 16 through March 1. Streams begin at 8:00 PM ET and are available for 72 hours following.

Zoom talkbacks led by special guests including journalist and host of the popular Shakespeare’s Shadows podcast Emily Rome will take place throughout the run with further details to be announced on Knock at the Gate's socials.