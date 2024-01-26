THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Be Available to Stream Next Month

The production will be available to stream from Friday, February 16 through Friday, March 1.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 2 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 3 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

New immersive audio experience, The Tempest: A Surround Sound Odyssey, will be available to stream from Friday, February 16 through Friday, March 1.

The production stars Hale Appleman (SyFy's “The Magicians,” FX's “American Horror Story”) as ‘Ariel,’ Tony®and Grammy® Award nominee Emily Skeggs (Broadway's Fun Home) as ‘Miranda,’ Joel de la Fuente (Amazon's The Man in the High Castle) as ‘Prospero,’ and Derek Wilson (Amazon's “Gen V,” Hulu's “Future Man”) as ‘Caliban.’

Tickets for the stream are $9.99 and are available for purchase at KnockattheGate.com. The broadcast is available worldwide on all internet connected devices with a dimmable screen and a pair of headphones. Audiences will receive a link and password to access the listening portal prior to the broadcast. 

 Watch an all new teaser below!

"Ope thine ear." The Tempest: A Surround Sound Odyssey is a brave new hi fi 3D audio experience from immersive audio creators Knock at the Gate, designed for anywhere in the dark on a pair of headphones. Following the company's critically acclaimed smash hit streaming events Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment and Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment, Knock at the Gate's third virtual audio-only production immerses listeners deeper than did ever plummet sound into the heart of Shakespeare’s tale of magic and miracles and the mysterious depths and shores of an enchanted island where a vengeful sorcerer is conjuring his final spell.

Rounding out the cast are Michael Daly, Sean Hudock, Greg Jackson, Maurice Jones, Raphael Nash Thomspon, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon.

Soundscape is by Leigh Roberts. Associate Sound Designer is Kristina Tevdoradze. Sound Editor and Associate Sound Designer is Rider Q Stanton. Production Coordinator is Denise Cardarelli. Adapted & Directed by Joseph Discher.

For our third immersive audio production we were inspired to challenge ourselves and dive 'full fathom five' into reimagining Shakespeare's enchanted tale as a sonic adventure for the dark and headphones," said producer Sean Hudock. "Shakespeare's final masterpiece lends itself to a sonically rich environment and has something for everyone: action, drama, comedy and romance--all infused with magic. This production of The Tempest will transport you to the sea, shipwreck you on a mysterious island, and take you on a wild ride." said director Joseph Discher.

The production is made possible thanks to generous support from former New Jersey Governor the Honorable Thomas H. Kean and the S. Dillard and Adrienne Kirby Family Philanthropic Fund as well as Chris D. Schmidt, David Skinner and donors and fans from all over the world who contributed to a successful Kickstarter crowdsourcing campaign earlier this year.

Virtual seating takes place each night of the run February 16 through March 1. Streams begin at 8:00 PM ET and are available for 72 hours following.  

Zoom talkbacks led by special guests including journalist and host of the popular Shakespeare’s Shadows podcast Emily Rome will take place throughout the run with further details to be announced on Knock at the Gate's socials.






RELATED STORIES

1
HARMONY Broadway Cast Recording is Available on CD Today Photo
HARMONY Broadway Cast Recording is Available on CD Today

The cast recording for Harmony – the new Broadway musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman – has been released on CD today, Friday, January 26. The album was released on digital and streaming platforms earlier this season.

2
Video: Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For Electric Energy Single Photo
Video: Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single

Listen to Ariana DeBose's new single with Boy George and Nile Rodgers, 'Electric Energy.' The song is from the upcoming action film Argylle. Watch the music video, featuring the West Side Story Oscar winner and the upcoming Moulin Rouge! star, along with Argylle's star-studded cast.

3
New Musical SOHO HIGH Will Receive Industry Reading Next Month Photo
New Musical SOHO HIGH Will Receive Industry Reading Next Month

A by-invitation-only industry reading of the new musical SOHO HIGH will be held in New York on Friday, February 9TH at New 42nd Street Studios. Learn more here!

4
Video: COMPANY on Tour Celebrates Star Britney Colemans Birthday On Stage! Photo
Video: COMPANY on Tour Celebrates Star Britney Coleman's Birthday On Stage!

The touring company of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company, currently running in Greenville, SC, celebrated the actual birthday of the show's star, Britney Coleman, at their most recent performance!

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Celebrates Neil Diamond's Birthday By Singing 'Sweet Caroline' With Him on FaceTimeVideo: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Celebrates Neil Diamond's Birthday By Singing 'Sweet Caroline' With Him on FaceTime
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in Michael Arden- Helmed THE LOST BOYS Industry PresentationCaissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in Michael Arden- Helmed THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation
Video: First Look at Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury's ILLINOISEVideo: First Look at Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury's ILLINOISE
Video: Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICALVideo: Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single Video
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single
Photos/First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Video
Photos/First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES Video
You Should Care About Laura Benanti: NOBODY CARES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HARMONY

Recommended For You