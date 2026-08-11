THE SONGS WE WRITE to Return to Recirculation in Washington Heights
Tamora Wilson will host the free showcase featuring songwriters Ian Brodsky, Glenn Dornfeld and others.
The next edition of “The Songs We Write” – the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, August 14 at 7:00pm EST. Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers and Song A Week members including: Ian Brodsky,
Performers will include Glenn Dornfeld, Sure Doc, Yuri Shin, CW Headley and more. Performers subject to change. Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended and to register go to wordupbooks.com
Recirculation, a project of Word Up Community Bookshop, is located at 876 Riverside Drive (near 160th St.) in Washington Heights, NYC. You can take the 1 train to 157th St., A/C train to 163rd St., and the M4 and M5 to Broadway . Word Up (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. For additional information, call (347) 688-4456.