THE SONGS WE WRITE Comes to Word Up in June

The event is on Friday, June 2nd @ 7:00pm(EST).

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 3 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Photos: Stars From SHUCKED, SWEENEY TODD, PARADE And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 2023 D Photo 4 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 1

THE SONGS WE WRITE Comes to Word Up in June

The next edition of “The Songs We Write” – the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, June 2nd @ 7:00pm(EST).

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers and Song A Week members: Ruben Gonzalez with Kristina Latour, Hot Glue and the Gun, Kevin Berry, Eric Vetter and more. Performers subject to change. Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended and to register go to TSWWJune2023

Word Up (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. For additional information, go to Click Here or call (347) 688-4456




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Marc Shaiman Teases Possible Musical Episode of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING For Season 3 Photo
Marc Shaiman Teases Possible Musical Episode of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING For Season 3

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is set to revolve around the making of a Broadway show, but will the season include a full-blown musical episode? A new teaser from 2023 Tony-nominees Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman suggests one could be on the horizon!

Video: The Company of CABARET Heads Into Rehearsal At Barrington Stage Company Photo
Video: The Company of CABARET Heads Into Rehearsal At Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company has revealed a behind the scenes look at its new production of the legendary Kander & Ebb musical Cabaret, running June 14-July 8. Picture a once-grand German deco musical palace, now a symbol of resilience in disrepair, jutting out into the audience. Raw, dirty, visceral — the music promises to leave you breathless. See first look video of the cast in rehearsal here.

Tony-Winner André De Shields To Perform And Be Honored At Flushing Town Hall Gala Photo
Tony-Winner André De Shields To Perform And Be Honored At Flushing Town Hall Gala

Flushing Town Hall will hold its annual gala, Around the World & Home Again, on Thursday, June 15.

2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Photo
2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion

The Broadway League has released statistics for the 2022-2023 season, which began on May 23, 2022, and ended on May 21, 2023. In the first full season since Broadway returned from the COVID-19 pandemic closure, Broadway reached a total attendance of 12,283,399 and generated $1,577,586,897 in grosses. The 2022-2023 season included 1,474 playing weeks and 11,506 performances.


More Hot Stories For You

2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion2022 – 2023 Broadway Season Boasts Attendance Of 12.3 Million And Grosses $1.58 Billion
Video: Judy McLane Performs 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' In GYPSY at Goodspeed MusicalsVideo: Judy McLane Performs 'Everything's Coming Up Roses' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/21/23; Final Week of SeasonBroadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/21/23; Final Week of Season
Adam Chanler-Berat, Rebecca Naomi Jones and More Join I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE at Classic Stage CompanyAdam Chanler-Berat, Rebecca Naomi Jones and More Join I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE at Classic Stage Company

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You