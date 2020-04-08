THE Q SESSIONS With Mia Michaels to Stream This Friday
On Friday, March 10, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. ET, Mia Michaels will be broadcasting a LIVE interview designed to encourage dancers during this uncertain time. Answers4Dancers is sponsoring this event and invites all dancers, no matter what stage of their careers, to join in the conversation.
Mia Michaels will be teaming up with Brandon Hudson from Answers4Dancers to chat about her MML Masterclass Series, this "secret project" and her pull to spread love and hope within the artist community.
In this chat, we will be keeping it open forum style. A conversation. From one person to the next. As we are all going through a crazy time right now; we'll talk to each other on how we're coping as well as share resources that Answers4Dancers has put together for the fellow artist. We hope that with the open forum style that people will share their experience as well. We're all in this together and the message is love.
About Mia Michaels
From stage to screen, Mia Michaels has turned dance into unique works of passion and beauty. Last year Mia released her highly anticipated book, a venture that will propel this multi-Emmy winner to even further heights. Not only is Mia one of the most sought-after innovators in the world of dance, but she is also a figure of inspiration to women around the world. One of Mia's strongest talents is finding the beauty within herself and in others.
On television, Mia has served as an ever-popular judge and contributing choreographer for Fox's award-winning TV show "So You Think You Can Dance" (SYTYCD). Not only has Mia won three Emmy awards for Outstanding Choreography for the television series SYTYCD, but she was also made huge contributions towards the show receiving the "Best Reality TV Show" award at the 2008 Reality TV Show Awards. Additionally, Mia's fan-base in Canada has led her to share her talents on SYTCD Canada as a judge and guest choreographer.
Mia is also a published author with the release of her book "A Unicorn in a World of Donkeys: A Guide to Life for All the Exceptional, Excellent Misfits Out There" which offers a playbook for living a creative and authentic life. (More on www.miamichaels.com). @miamichaels
