It was announced this week that The Play That Goes Wrong is currently Broadway's longest-running play. The long-running West End hit began performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theater in March.

On the riotous comedy's success. producer Kenny Wax told the Evening Standard, "The success of the show is remarkable and it does buck the trend on Broadway...It's not political, not contentious, there's nothing sexual. It's just really good clean fun done to a very high level with a sense of comedy which taps into people's inner madness."

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call.

When the show opened in the West End, The Independent raved "Exquisitely choreographed mayhem," The Financial Times called it "A joyous show that builds to a glorious climax," The London Times dubbed the comedy "A masterpiece of malfunction," while The Daily Mail gasped "I feared I was going to hyperventilate" in their five star review and The New York Times called it "a gut busting hit."

Producer Kevin McCollum said "When I first saw The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre in London I was inspired by their craft and comedy. Afterward, I met the Mischief Theatre Company and was delighted to learn they were as hilarious offstage as they were on. I love that the Mischief crew started as a group of friends in drama school just trying to make each other laugh and through their inventiveness and ingenuity, have succeeded in making thousands laugh with three plays currently running simultaneously on the West End. I'm thrilled to be part of the team that brings their "mischief" and lunacy to Broadway. We all really need a good laugh."

Awarded 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 Whatsonstage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its third smash hit year on the West End and has announced a national tour that will visit 30 venues across throughout the UK through July 2017.

