THE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW PRESENTED BY AIPAD Opens Next Week

The Photography Show presented by AIPAD opens on Friday, March 31, and runs through Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Center415 on Fifth Avenue between 37th and 38th streets. A VIP Preview will be held on Thursday, March 30. The roster of 44 galleries includes members of the prestigious Association of International Photography Art Dealers known as AIPAD, recognized as the world's leading galleries of fine art photography, as well as an exceptional selection of emerging galleries new to AIPAD.



One of the most highly anticipated annual art fairs, The Photography Show presented by AIPAD, now in its 42nd edition, is the longest running and foremost exhibition dedicated to the photographic medium. The fair will feature fresh-to-market and museum-quality photography including cutting-edge contemporary, modern, and exemplary 19th-century photographs, as well as photo-based art, and new media.



Three photography institutions will be participating in The Photography Show this year. Visitors will be greeted by portraits on the façade of Center415 from the International Center of Photography (ICP). The images are from the current exhibition Face to Face: Portraits of Artists by Tacita Dean, Brigitte Lacombe and Catherine Opie on view at ICP at 79 Essex Street through May 1.



Aperture will present limited-edition prints by artists including Yto Barrada, Sara Cwynar, John Edmonds, An-My Lê, Will Matsuda, Adam Pape, Hannah Whitaker and Hank Willis Thomas. A pop-up store with newly released book titles will also feature signed copies by artists Gregory Crewdson, Justine Kurland, Susan Meiselas, Wendy Red Star, Shikeith and more. In partnership with AIPAD, Aperture will also offer a selection of books by artists whose work is on view with exhibitors across the show.



Fotografiska will feature a pop-up installation of works from the current exhibition Hip Hop: Conscious, Unconscious, on view at Fotografiska New York at 281 Park Avenue South through May 20. The show amplifies the individual creatives involved in the movement and surveys the women who trailblazed amid hip hop's male-dominated environment, hip hop's regional and stylistic diversity, and the turning point when hip hop became a billion-dollar industry that continues to mint global household names.

