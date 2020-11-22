THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Begins Performances in Taiwan With An Audience of Over 5000
The production will run through December 6.
The cast of The Phantom of the Opera has completed a 14-day quarantine and begun performances in Taiwan on November 19 at Taipei Arena, Taiwan News reports. The production will run through December 6.
Reports state that the production will have an audience of over 5,000 people. Audience members will be required to wear masks throughout the performance.
Taiwan will be the first country to enjoy an uninterrupted run of "The Phantom of the Opera" during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more on Taiwan News.
Book tickets at https://worldtour.thephantomoftheopera.com/tickets/.
Andrew Lloyd Webber gave a shoutout to the production in a video on Instagram. Check it out below, along with photos from opening night.
