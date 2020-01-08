THE NANNY: A NEW MUSICAL is in Development with Fran Drescher, Peter Marc Jacobson, and Rachel Bloom at the Helm

The Nanny is being developed into a Broadway musical, producers Brian Zeilinger and Scott Zeilinger announced today, to be based on the iconic Sony Pictures Television series created by Peter Marc Jacobson and Fran Drescher.

The musical will feature a book co-written by Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Drescher and Jacobson, with lyrics by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom and music by Bloom and three-time Emmy winner and Tony Award nominee Adam Schlesinger. Bloom and Schlesinger most recently won a 2019 Emmy Award together for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend").

Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will direct.

Partly inspired by Drescher's own life growing up in Queens, New York, The Nanny's beloved 146 episodes aired from 1993 to 1999, starring Drescher and earning 12 Emmy Award nominations over 6 seasons. The television show has been aired in over 90 countries and more than 30 languages.

A production timeline for the Broadway-bound musical, additional creative team members, and casting information will be announced at a later date.

"We are SO excited to be working on the Broadway musical The Nanny," said Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson. "We're equally excited that the wildly talented Rachel Bloom will be writing the lyrics and music with the fantastic Adam Schlesinger, and to have the brilliant Marc Bruni directing. Nobody is cast yet - we're plotting - but we feel confident we will find a fabulous actress who is funny, charming and has a great voice."

"Of course I would do it myself," Fran remarked, "but we'd have to change the title to The Granny."

Rachel Bloom said, ""The Nanny" was a fundamental part of my childhood because it was the first time I saw an openly Jewish female protagonist on television. The story of Fran Fine, however, is a universal one that has touched the hearts of people of every race, religion and orientation. I am so proud to be using the characters established by "The Nanny" to tell a new story about one woman's journey to becoming proud of who she is and what makes her different."

Marc Bruni said, ""The Nanny" television series began from a familiar theatrical premise - but what if instead of Maria Rainer with her guitar, Fran Fine showed up on the doorstep of a fractured family? Over its six seasons, the show examined class, coming of age, feminism, love and Broadway with heart and laughs. I am thrilled to be working with Fran, Peter, Rachel, and Adam in bringing these characters to the stage in a fresh new light that I hope will delight fans of the show, as well as capture the imagination of a new generation of theatre-goers."

Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson (Book) met in Queens, New York at age 15 and became high school sweethearts. After graduating from high school and a short stint at Queens College, they both dropped out to pursue a professional acting career while going to beauty culture school in the evening. Always writing scripts that expressed their brand of comedy, based off the many colorful characters they both grew up with in their hometown of Flushing, Queens, it was inevitable that they would eventually move into producing their own projects. Their big break came in 1993 when CBS greenlighted an idea called "The Nanny," a spin on The Sound of Music - but instead of Julie Andrews, Fran Drescher came to the door! The sitcom was a ratings success that is still beloved and continues to be enjoyed all over the world. Drescher and Jacobson also developed and produced the Paramount film The Beautician and the Beast, and created and executive produced the sitcom "Happily Divorced," exploring the ongoing loving friendship between a middle-aged woman and her gay ex-husband, which was loosely based on their own relationship. Currently, Fran is starring in the new NBC sitcom "Indebted" which premieres February 6, and Peter begins production as a co-executive writer/producer on the new Netflix sitcom "Southern Comfort." Drescher is also the founder of the Cancer Schmancer Movement.

Rachel Bloom (Music and Lyrics) is best known as the co-creator and star of the CW musical dramedy "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." Her songwriting work on the show recently earned her a 2019 Emmy Award for Original Music and Lyrics for the song, "Anti-Depressants are So Not a Big Deal." For her acting work as "Rebecca Bunch," she received a Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Award and Television Critics' Association award. In 2019, she headlined sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall and the London Palladium.

Marc Bruni (Director) directed the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway, in the West End, US/UK Tours, and in Australia, winning the Helpmann and Green Room Awards for Best Direction of a Musical. Other credits include Hey, Look Me Over!, Paint Your Wagon, Pipe Dream and Fanny (Encores!), The Music Man and How to Succeed... (Kennedy Center), The Explorers Club (MTC), Ordinary Days (Roundabout), The Sound of Music (Chicago Lyric), Trevor: The Musical (Writers Theatre- Jeff Award nom), Old Jews Telling Jokes (Westside Theatre and Royal George- Jeff nom), Roman Holiday (Golden Gate), and 8 shows for the MUNY. Dartmouth graduate and member of SDC.

