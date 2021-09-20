THE LOVE HATE CLUB Premieres as Part of the Broadway Bound Theater Festival at Theatre Row

Selected as part of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, The Love Hate Club by Juan Ramirez, Jr. will premiere at Theatre Row in New York City on Friday October 1st at 8pm, Saturday October 2nd at 5pm and Sunday October 3rd at 2pm. Theatre 2 @ Theatre Row, 410 W. 42nd Street, NYC 10036 Get tickets HERE!

The Love Hate Club by Juan Ramirez, Jr. is a love dramedy about Lily, on her way to a new life, she finds herself face-to-face with her ex, Mia, and it's clear she has to decide if the one who got away, should stay away. The play calls attention to young love and the love/hate relationships we experience.

Directed by Simran Pal Kaur, the play stars Lucille Vasquez, Angela Reynoso, Christopher Guity, Nadja Gonzalez and Natasha Collado.

Special thanks to Lehman Stages and Art Defined for their support!

Juan Ramirez, Jr. is a Nuyorican-Chapín-Bronx internationally produced and award-winning playwright, monologist, director, screenwriter, filmmaker, poet and producer. He's a founder of The PlayPen Collective and R&R Productions with his wife Cristy Reynoso. He's a Dramatist Guild member, 2020-2021 Dramatist Guild Fellow, NYC LatinX Playwright Circle member, an ATG PlayLab member and a teaching artist with Art Defined. He received his BA from Lehman College and his MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU Tisch. Awarded the Bronx Council New Works grants, stay tuned for his play titled A Love Letter To The Bronx. www.JuanRamirezJr.com @AJuanManShow

Simran Pal Kaur (Director) is an NYC based artist, who has played roles from Anton Chekhov and Sophie Treadwell to Stephen Adly Guirgis. She is currently working towards getting her BFA at Lehman College and she also minors in psychology to learn more about the human nature and its mysteries. She's fluent in Hindi and Punjabi. A few interests that spark her curiosity include making digital and visual art, gaming, cubing, journaling, writing, reading and singing.

Lucille Vasquez (Lily) is an actor, dancer, singer, and writer currently based in New York. She recently graduated from Providence College with a BA in Theatre and minoring in Entrepreneurship. Her most recent performance was alongside Jason Moran and Laurie Anderson in the performance art titled Party in the Bardo where she held the role of Reader. Lucille especially has an interest in being part of the process of workshopping new material and productions. Other acting credits include For the Love of Lina as Lina, Cast(e) as herself, The Misanthrope as Celimene, and Lost Girl as Katie (the lost girl). Her film acting credits include her performance in Porcelain, Shift, Perspective of Love, and Into the Frame. In the past year she finished writing her first play titled Under One Sun, which examines the human condition to think up ways we can advance internally to actualize human potential through reflective practices.

Angela Reynoso (Mia) is a Dominican actress based in New York City. She recently graduated from Lehman College with a BFA majoring in Multimedia Performing Arts with a track in Theatre. Happily, she finished her first series of intensive workshops associated with LAByrinth Theatre Company, where she also directed a devised piece called Over the Wall written by Antonyio Artis. She starred in Radial Gradient, written by Jasmine Sharma, part of the 20by20 Fringe Lime Arts Productions. Her directorial debut for Love Stings written by Juan Ramirez, Jr. also was part of the Conch Shell International Film Festival. Her credits include Chain Theatre's One Act of Kindness (Amila), for their One Act Festival, Calling Puerto Rico (Debra), part of a Zoom reading series with 24 Hour Plays. Past credits include the Lehman College Productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream (Helena/Robin Starveling/Mote), Life of Galileo (Mrs. Sarti), Pure White Ash (Valentina) and Speed Dating (Izzy) for The New Playwrights Festival. She performed in There's A Wolf At The Door (Lead Sheep) at Manhattan Repertory Company. Film credits include starring as Jada in the award-winning Best Bronx Film Alone With My Demons, part of the 2020 NYC Quarantine Film Festival. Angela will star in a recurring role in the upcoming web-series #30s. theangelareynoso.com

Christopher Guity (Jesse) is a Puerto Rican and Honduran-New York-based actor, writer, and director. In May of 2021, he graduated from CUNY Lehman College with a BFA in Multimedia and Performing Arts. His past credits are 2019's Dance and Dialogue, Lust, Pure White Ash, A Hungry Man, and recently played Satan in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot. He also created and directed Cycles: The Visual Album and co-created The Chris and Isabell Show: A Mockumentary.

Nadja Gonzalez (Ronda) is a Nuyorican performing artist. She is a current student at Lehman College pursuing a BS in Therapeutic Recreation with a minor in Theatre. Credits include Jasmine's Song the Musical (Abuela/Maria), Love Stings (Pilar Lopez), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Philostrate/Puck), Life of Galileo (Little Monk), Electricidad (Abuela), Hamlet (Rosencrantz/Barnardo/Dr. of Divinity), Drawn and Quartered (Ana). Nadja has a background in ballet/contemporary dance and pursues singing, yoga, and journaling in her free time.

Theatre Row follows NYC COVID guidelines. Visit website for details.