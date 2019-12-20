THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA's Solea Pfeiffer Takes Over Instagram Saturday!

The beauty is when you realize that The Light in the Piazza's Solea Pfeiffer is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this Saturday, December 21st! Be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a behind-the-scenes look at Solea alongside Renee Fleming, Rob Houchen, and more in this classic Adam Guettel musical!

Solea Pfeiffer stars as Clara Johnson in The Light in the Piazza at the Lyric Opera House Chicago. She most recently performed the role of Eva Peron in New York City Center's revival of Evita and starred as Penny Lane in the musical adaptation of the hit film Almost Famous at The Old Globe. Past credits include the critically acclaimed run of Encores! Off-Center's production of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World, and starring as Eliza in the West Coast premiere of Hamilton. Solea's first job out of college was Maria in the LA Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel Hollywood Bowl production of West Side Story. She later reprised the role in Steven Reineke's National Symphony Orchestra production at the Kennedy Center. On television, Solea recurs on The Good Fight and appeared in one of the final episodes of Scandal.

The Light in the Piazza is directed by multiple Olivier Award-winning director Daniel Evans and features the Lyric Opera Orchestra under the baton of Kimberly Grigsby, conductor of the original Broadway production. Renee Fleming and rising West End star Rob Houchen (Les Misérables) earned raves for their performances in The Light in the Piazza in LA and London, with Houchen receiving a BroadwayWorld UK Award for Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical. For this special Chicago engagement, they are joined by three-time Olivier Award winner Alex Jennings (Netflix's The Crown) and rising star Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hamilton).

In The Light in the Piazza, Margaret Johnson (Fleming) embarks on a fateful trip to Florence with her daughter Clara (Pfeiffer) in the summer of 1953. A gust of wind whisks Clara's hat into the hands of local dreamer Fabrizio Naccarelli (Houchen) and it's love at first sight-but Clara isn't quite what she appears. Soon her mother is faced with a heart-wrenching decision, and they must all confront a secret that's been kept in the shadows for far too long.





