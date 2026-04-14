THE JESUS HICKEY Will Receive Spark Festival Staged Reading

A miraculous hickey, a media frenzy, and a teenage girl at the center of it all drive The Jesus Hickey, a new comedy by award-winning playwright and director Luke Yankee, receiving a staged reading at the Spark Festival on Sunday, April 19 at 7:00 PM at TADA! Theater (15 West 28th Street, 2nd Floor) in New York City.

Set in the port town of Sligo, Ireland, the play follows Agnes Flynn, a shy teenage girl whose life is upended when a hickey on her neck appears to bear the face of Jesus-and she begins performing miracles. As her opportunistic father transforms her into a global celebrity, Agnes must confront the pressures of fame, faith, and family in this irreverent and heartfelt coming-of-age comedy.

The reading features Broadway standouts Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her, Shrek the Musical, Spamalot), Marc Kudisch (Thoroughly Modern Millie, 9 to 5, Girl From the North Country), and Joyce Bulifant (The Happiest Millionaire, numerous television classics), along with Kyla Stone (currently featured in the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby), Samantha Borthwick, Nick Salamone, and Conner Piers.

Luke Yankee's other plays include The Last Lifeboat (with over 75 productions across North America), Marilyn, Mom & Me, and The Man Who Killed the Cure and he serves as Head of Playwriting at California State University, Fullerton. His work has been widely recognized for its emotional depth and theatrical vitality. The evening is produced by Don Hill, a prominent West Coast producer and stage manager who has worked with The Geffen Playhouse, the Mark Taper Forum, and the Hollywood Bowl.