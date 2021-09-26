THE INHERITANCE Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Play

THE INHERITANCE has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Play!

Other plays include Tio Pepe (Summer Play Festival 2008), Reverberation, and Zoey's Perfect Wedding. His work has been developed and seen at The McCarter Theatre, The New Group, Penumbra Theatre Company, Ars Nova and The Lark Play Development Center. He is a member of the Ars Nova Writers' Group, a New York Theatre Workshop Playwrighting Fellow and artist-in-residence at The Old Globe.

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez's two-part play The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece "Howards End" to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home. This epic new play by Matthew Lopez marks the Broadway debut of a bold new voice in American theatre, directed by visionary two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Daldry. The Inheritance is a life-affirming journey of tears and laughter, through conflicts and connections, heartbreak and hope. A new play, generations in the making.