THE ICEMAN COMETH, A 2-Part Zoom Premiere to Stream Next Weekend
Caroline Grace Productions, in association with the 2020 Theatre Company, presents a benefit for the Actors' Fund,"The Iceman Cometh" by Eugene O'Neill. A Staged Reading & Zoom Premiere In Two Parts
In lieu of purchasing a ticket, the company requests that audience members make a donation to the Actors Fund at http://actorsfund.org/donate.
Part I: May 22, 7:30pm
Part II: May 24, 7:30pm
RSVP on Facebook: bit.ly/IcemanFBEvent
Venue: Youtube Live
Part I: bit.ly/IcemanOne
Part II: bit.ly/IcemanTwo
BREAKING: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+ July 3
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featu... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)
