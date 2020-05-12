THE ICEMAN COMETH, A 2-Part Zoom Premiere to Stream Next Weekend

Caroline Grace Productions, in association with the 2020 Theatre Company, presents a benefit for the Actors' Fund,"The Iceman Cometh" by Eugene O'Neill. A Staged Reading & Zoom Premiere In Two Parts

In lieu of purchasing a ticket, the company requests that audience members make a donation to the Actors Fund at http://actorsfund.org/donate.

Part I: May 22, 7:30pm

Part II: May 24, 7:30pm

RSVP on Facebook: bit.ly/IcemanFBEvent

Venue: Youtube Live

Part I: bit.ly/IcemanOne

Part II: bit.ly/IcemanTwo





