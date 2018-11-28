THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND Play to Get Film Treatment from MWM Studios

MWM Studios is adapting the Off Broadway play, The House That Will Not Stand, into a feature film, according to Deadline. The historical comic drama is by Marcus Gardley, who is also writing the screenplay.

The play is set in the heat of summer in 1813, when Louisiana passed from France to the United States. On the eve of the transfer, in a house in mourning, freedom hangs in the balance for a steely widow and her three eligible daughters, all free women of color. Inspired by Federico García Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba, Marcus Gardley's lyrical, nuanced play, THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND, was directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz.

After its initial run at the New York Stage and Film Company in 2012, the play had its New York Theatre Workshop premiere earlier this year. It earned Gardley the 2015 Glickman Award and was a finalist for the 2015 KENNEDY Prize.

MWM's Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane with producer Diane Nabatoff will produce the film.

Gardley, whose play, X: or, the Nation v Betty Shabazz was a New York Times Critic Pick, was honored with the 2017 Special Citation Theater Award for his play Black Odyssey. He has has written for TV shows such as Showtime's The Chi, Netflix's Mindhunter, and Amazon's Z: The Beginning of Everything. He is also currently a producer on the Apple series, Foundation.

Read the original article on Deadline.

Related Articles