THE EXTINCTION OF FIREFLIES Starring Michael Urie and Tracie Bennett Now in Production

Streaming dates and ticketing information to come.

The Extinction of Fireflies, James Andrew Walsh's new comedy starring multi-award winner Michael Urie ("Ugly Betty," Buyer & Cellar, Torch Song) and Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow, Follies), is now in production on location in the playwright/director's Shelter Island, Rhode Island home, where the play is set. Drew Droege ("Bob's Burgers," Bright Colors and Bold Patterns) and Kario Marcel ("Chicago Fire," "Broad City") complete the cast. Streaming dates and ticketing information to come.

The Extinction of Fireflies is executive produced by Kimberly Chesser for When All The World's A Stage, a subsidiary of Walsh's Rhode Trip Pictures whose mission is to produce small screen adaptations of material written expressly for the stage.

The Extinction of Fireflies is set over Labor Day Weekend in coastal New England, when James (Drew Droege), a self-imagined playwright, invites longtime friend, legendary TV diva Charlotte Christian (Tracie Bennett), and occasionally-working actor Jay (Michael Urie) to read his latest dramatic effort, The Extinction of Fireflies. When Jay brings along his new (and younger) lover Callisto (Kario Marcel), the feedback is spectacular.

In addition to The Extinction of Fireflies, Walsh's Rhode Trip Pictures slate of small screen projects includes: a documentary series currently shooting in Newport; a Gilded Age Newport network series currently in development; and an unscripted series prepping to shoot in France next month. Walsh is a grand prize recipient at last year's Rhode Island Film Festival for his "Gods of Newport." In 2019, he directed the Cannes Lions Award winning As Much As I Can at New York' s Joe 's Pub.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You