THE CURIOUS CONTENTS OF CHRISTIE'S WASTEBASKET Kicks Off Fall 2019 Emerging Artists Theatre's New Work Series

The Emerging Artists Theatre's New Work Series will kick off it's Fall 2019 season with THE CURIOUS CONTENTS OF CHRISTIE'S WASTEBASKET, a musical comedy by writer/lyricist Janine Robledo and composer Aden Kent Ramsey. Following a reading at the Two River Theater in Red Bank and a workshop production by the Berklee Theater Arts Collaborative in Boston, The Curious Contents... returns to New York City for the first time since its inception at the graduate musical theater writing program at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Robledo and Ramsey's collaborative works have been performed at The Duplex, 54 Below, The Royal Family Arts Theater, The Manhattan Movement and Arts Center, Cafe 939, and The Goodspeed Opera House.

In this quirky musical comedy, Christie can't seem to decide on anything...what to eat, who to date, where to live, or how to finish her short stories. Things are about to change when an eclectic group of discarded characters emerge from her wastebasket in the middle of the night - a Spanish vigilante on a quest for vengeance, a blond bombshell without a care in the world, a western sheriff in search of his lost dog, an interplanetary alien trying to understand human culture, and an aspiring artist trapped in France as a nanny... When faced with the many mirrors her characters present to her, she's faced with a choice: finish what she started, risking failure to reach success, or give up and never know who or what she might become.

The Curious Contents of Christie's Wastebasket, direction by Eric Mark Olson- Sánchez Padilla (Three Act Theatre) and musical direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey (KPOP), is a delightfully comic romp with an unexpected humanity that strikes a deeper chord in all of us. Appropriate for a contemporary audience of all ages (6+), this surprisingly poignant tale takes a group of seemingly 2D stock characters into a new 3D reality that leaves them and us at the beginning of a beautiful new chapter.

The cast features: Juan Danner, Morgan DeTogne, Sarah Joy Kane, James Monahan, Robert Peterpaul, Reagan Seiler, Spencer Wolfe and Victoria Sasso (female swing).

Tickets for The Curious Contents of Christie's Wastebasket are $20-general admission seating. Purchase tickets online at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4330981

To make a donation in support of The Curious Contents of Christie's Wastebasket please visit our Facebook fundraiser page: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2464022880509203/?fundraiser_source=external_url





