THE BLACK INDEX Now On View At Hunter College

The Black Index is on view at Hunter College Leubsdorf Gallery from February 1 - April 3, 2022.

The exhibit and publication are organized by Hunter College CUNY. It is curated by Bridget R. Cooks, Associate Professor at the University of California Irvine.

The exhibit features six contemporary artists-Dennis Delgado, Alicia Henry, Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle, Titus Kaphar, Whitfield Lovell, and Lava Thomas-who push against and beyond the mass-produced images of racially specific violence.

The curator explains that the purpose of the exhibit is to "contest the overwhelming number of photographs of Black people as victims of violent crimes that are circulated with such regularity and volume that they no longer refer to the persons they depict."

The gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 11am-5pm. The exhibit is located 132 East 68th Street. Admission to the exhibit is free of charge. All visitors 12 and older are required to show proof of vaccination and be masked while in the gallery.