THE BEDWETTER, FAT HAM & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for June 2022

Off-Broadway is back and better than ever, with countless new shows soon opening across Manhattan and beyond. BroadwayWorld is helping you pick what to see next by rounding up our top recommended theatre each month. Coming up this June is a Pulitzer Prize winner, an all new musical, and so much more!

...WHAT THE END WILL BE

Laura Pels Theatre

Now through July 10, 2022

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of ...what the end will be by Mansa Ra, directed by Margot Bordelon. Three generations of men live under one roof and grapple with their own truths of what it means to be Black and gay. It's an exploration of pride, pain, and patience through the unflinching eyes of fathers and sons.

FAT HAM

Anspacher Theater at the Public Theater

Now through July 3, 2022

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. It feels like a familiar story to Juicy, well-versed in Hamlet's woes. What's different is Juicy himself, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man trying to break the cycles of trauma and violence in service of his own liberation. From an uproarious family barbecue emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

SOFT

Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at MCC Theater

Now through June 26, 2022

MCC Theater presents the World Premiere production of soft, by Donja R. Love (one in two) and directed by Whitney White. In soft, flowers are in full bloom-in Mr. Isaiah's classroom, in the halls of the correctional boarding school where he teaches, and in the depths of his students' imaginations. After one boy dies by suicide, Mr. Isaiah is committed to saving the students he teaches from a world that tries to crush their softness.

BELFAST GIRLS

Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at the Irish Rep

Now through June 26, 2022

1850, onboard a ship bound from Belfast to Sydney. Five young women seek to become "mistresses of their own destiny." But some find they cannot escape the nightmare of the lives they are leaving behind. As they draw nearer to the promised land, their connection to the past grows ever more powerful, eliciting rage, love, despair, and above all, hope.

ISLANDER

Playhouse 46 at St. Lukes

Now through June 13, 2022

Acclaimed and award-winning UK musical, Islander, comes to Off-Broadway's newest theatre, after debuting at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019. There is a girl. She stares out to sea and dreams of a new life beyond her lonely island. Myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto her beach. Findlay and Tennick create a world of characters while live-mixing and layering their voices, harnessing looping technology to create an astonishing soundscape.

BETWEEN THE LINES

Tony Kiser Theater

Now through June 14- October 2, 2022

Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for any of us seeking to find our place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between the two worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur in extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

THE BEDWETTER

Linda Gross Theatre

Now through June 19, 2022

Meet Sarah. She's funny. She's dirty. She's 10. And she's got a secret that you'll never guess (unless you read the title). Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter is a world premiere musical by multi-award-winners Sarah Silverman, Adam Schlesinger and Joshua Harmon.

TITANIQUE

New World Stages

June 14- September 25, 2022

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.

RICHARD III

Delacorte Theatre

June 17- July 17, 2022

One of Shakespeare's most indelible villains, Richard is determined to be King. Following his lust for power and the throne, he manipulates, kidnaps, and kills all who stand between him and his throne, using brilliant words and dark charm to conceal his dismantling of government and justice. This masterful dive into the muddy middle between political genius and violent power grab will open Free Shakespeare in the Park's 60th Season with piercing relevancy and electrifying drama.

LAMBS TO SLAUGHTER

Cherry Lane Theater

June 16- July 3, 2022

Lambs to Slaughter is a new play by Khalil Kain infused with poetry and a live percussive score, that is an intimate, haunting, relentless examination of the decimation/vulnerability exacting cruelty and violence enacted upon the American family. The play is meant to be a meditation intended to strengthen the Black family and give hope to the structure of blood and bond.

