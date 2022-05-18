THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! - A PUPPET PARODY Announces Farewell Streaming Show

The Golden Girls Show! - A Puppet Parody, will stream live from New York City on Saturday, May 21, exclusively on Flymachine. This special event will come from the Theatre Row Theater. Doors will open at 7:30 pm and the stream begins at 8:00 pm. On Flymachine, you can watch together in real time from anywhere. Join the virtual crowd in public spaces, private rooms with friends, or your own front-row seat. The choice is yours. Get your pass now for this wild and crazy evening with Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia. Go to fly.live/tggs.

The show is currently running through May 29. Performances take place at Theatre Row Theater, 410 West 42nd Street. For all ticketing and information go to www.ThatGoldenGirlsShow.com

That Golden Girls Show! parodies classic Golden Girls moments-with a twist, the cast is all played by puppets! Get ready for an evening of cheesecakes, St. Olaf stories, jazzercise, sex and all the topics that made Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia so much fun and still so popular today. Laughter reigns with stories of Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, Rose's memories of her life in St. Olaf, Blanche's sexual escapades and the Fountain of Youth and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. The four gals from Miami will have you in stitches fondly remembering the brilliance of the television series.

Producer and Co-creator Jonathan Rockefeller says, "We are so excited to bring the show back to New York for its final bow. The show consists of entirely new "episodes" since its original 2016 off-Broadway run, and with the recent passing of the legendary Betty White, we felt there is no time like right now to come together, share memories and celebrate this show that has meant the world to so many fans."

The cast includes Miranda Cooper as Sophia, Dylan Glick as Dorothy, Lu Zielinski as Blanche, and Samantha Lee Mason as Rose with trusty swing support from RJ Pavel.

That Golden Girls Show! is co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, directed by Michael Hull, written by Doug Kmiotek, and has puppets built by Rockefeller Productions.

The original 2016 United States production was written, produced, and directed Jonathan Rockefeller.

Exclusive offers for fans of the show include VIP tickets that include a signed poster and hat. Following its initial record-breaking run off-Broadway, the show went on to tour in three countries, and has been entirely reimagined for the Farewell Tour which played nationally in over 75 cities before its return to New York City.

A leader in family entertainment, Rockefeller Productions values the safety of its patrons and its staff and will enforce current CDC and industry safety standards. They look forward to welcoming audiences to live theatre with confidence and ease.