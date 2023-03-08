TENET Vocal Artists to Present Bach's Magnificat And Easter Oratorio at Church of St. Vincent Ferrer

Acclaimed early music ensemble TENET Vocal Artists, led by Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf, next presents in its 2022-23 season lineup Bach's spectacular Magnificat and Easter Oratorio. Held at Church of St. Vincent Ferrer (869 Lexington Ave at 65th St) on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30pm, TENET's talented singers and orchestra will continue their tradition of performing without a conductor - the concert will instead be expertly led from the chamber organ by Jeffrey Grossman.

Bach's Magnificat was first written in 1723, presented to the people of Leipzig when he was a young composer and teacher. His Easter Oratorio was originally completed in 1725 as a cantata for Easter Sunday, and was only given the new title of "oratorio" in a revised version ten years later. These Baroque masterpieces evoke a powerful gamut of universal emotions that make artists and audiences turn to them again and again.

Vocalists include soprano and Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf, sopranos Margaret Haigh and Sarah Yanovitch, mezzo-sopranos Kate Maroney and Elisa Sutherland, alto Tim Keeler, tenors Haitham Haidar, Aaron Sheehan, and Gene Stenger, baritone Jonathan Adams, bass-baritone Charles Wesley Evans, and bass Enrico Lagasca. The concert will be filmed and available to view as a virtual concert from May 9, 2023 to August 9, 2023.

"TENET has been exploring J.S. Bach's major oratorios over the past several years with an eye toward performing them all by the end of 2024," Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf says. "Our renditions are marked by the use of small vocal and instrumental forces, division of solos among the cast of singers, and leadership from the keyboard by Jeffrey Grossman. Thus far, it's been a fantastic and memorable journey, and we are excited to bring J.S. Bach's Magnificat and Easter Oratorio to our dedicated audience this April."

TENET's 22-23 season concludes with Rejoice, Rejoice! on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Ignatius of Antioch, featuring works by William Byrd, John Sheppard, Thomas Tallis, and Robert Whyte.

Concert Information

Bach's Magnificat and Easter Oratorio

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30pm

Church of St. Vincent Ferrer | 869 Lexington Avenue at 65th Street

Tickets: From $11.90 - $95.90 (includes online ticketing fees)

Link: https://tenet.nyc/magnificat

Program:

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat and Easter Oratorio

Artists:

Jolle Greenleaf, soprano and artistic director

Margaret Haigh, soprano

Sarah Yanovitch, soprano

Kate Maroney, mezzo-soprano

Elisa Sutherland, mezzo-soprano

Tim Keeler, alto

Haitham Haidar, tenor

Aaron Sheehan, tenor

Gene Stenger, tenor

Jonathan Adams, baritone

Charles Wesley evans, bass-baritone

Enrico Lagasca, bass

Nicholas Dieugenio, violin

Isabelle Seula Lee, violin

Rebecca Nelson, violin

Johanna Novom, violin

Edson Scheid, violin

Chiara Stauffer, violin

Beth Wenstrom, violin

Aniela Eddy, violin/viola

Kyle Miller, viola

Ana Kim, cello

Nathaniel Chase, bass

Immanuel Davis, flute

David Ross, flute

Caroline Giassi, oboe

Joseph Jones, bassoon

Steven Marquardt, trumpet

Paul Murphy, trumpet

Perry Sutton, trumpet

Priscilla Herreid, winds

Sae Hashimoto, percussion

Jeffrey Grossman, organ and music director

Concert runtime is approximately 75 minutes of music plus a 15-20 minute intermission.

Virtual concert available to view from May 9, 2023 to August 9, 2023.

TENET's season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

TENET reserves the right to require audience members to wear a mask. Ticket purchases indicate acceptance of these terms. View TENET's full Covid-19 policy here.

About TENET Vocal Artists



Preeminent New York City-based early music ensemble TENET Vocal Artists has won acclaim for innovative programming, virtuosic singing and command of repertoire that spans the Middle Ages to the present day. Under artistic director and soprano Jolle Greenleaf, TENET's highlights from recent seasons include performances of J.S. Bach's St. Matthew Passion, St. John Passion, Christmas Oratorio and motets, Handel's Messiah, a tour of the UK to honor Thomas Tomkins, original theatrical performances of music by, for, and about 17th century Italian women as well as Charpentier's Les plaisirs de Versailles, and programs exploring medieval repertoire. TENET's highly praised Green Mountain Project offered performances of Claudio Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610 and other Vespers for a decade, culminating in a finale performance in Venice, Italy in January 2020.

TENET Vocal Artists performs at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Caramoor, Columbia University, Yale University, and numerous other venues in and around New York City. Further afield, TENET Vocal Artists has performed at the Festival Casals de Puerto Rico, Berkshire Bach Festival, Cambridge Early Music Festival, Connecticut Early Music Festival, Costa Rica International Music Festival, Montreal Baroque Festival, and many other festivals and prominent locations throughout the United States, Latin America and Europe. Learn more at www.tenet.nyc.

Photo credit: Tatiana Daubek Photography