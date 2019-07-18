TBT: [TITLE OF SHOW] Becomes Part of It All on Opening Night!

This week, [title of show] celebrates eleven years since this original musical became part of it all on Broadway! In honor of the occasion, we're looking back at the show's opening night featuring Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Susan Blackwell! Check out the video below to see why the show is definitely more than nine people's favorite thing!

[title of show] takes a thoroughly unique and comical look at the pleasures and perils of the artistic process as two struggling writers and two struggling actresses take on the seemingly impossible task of creating a new musical about creating a new musical. Now with Broadway as their destination, the quartet's saga continues anew as they face mounting pressures and deadlines, and are nearly thrown off-track by disagreements, day jobs and insecurities in this funny and unforgettable look at the birth of a musical as it finally comes to life on the Great White Way.

The New York Times wrote, "[title of show] is hilarious...with its wit and energy, this fresh new musical is worth cheering."

[title of show] began at the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2004, followed by its Off-Broadway premiere at the Vineyard Theatre in 2006. The production began previews at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre on July 5, 2008 and had its official opening night on July 17, 2008. The show closed on October 12, 2008 after 13 previews and 102 regular performances.

Written by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell, and directed by Michael Berresse, [title of show] starred Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff and Jeff Bowen. with Courtney Balan and Benjamin Howes as stand-bys. Larry Pressgrove was the show's musical director.





