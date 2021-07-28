Taylor Louderman's Third Annual Write Out Loud Contest Announces 2021 Winners

Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) and the Write Out Loud team - Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In), Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy- have announced the winners of the third annual Write Out Loud Contest!

"Pity Party" by Chloe Geller

"Perfect Portrait" by Taylor Fagins

"Year in Review" by Anna M Johnson

"Vow" by Matthew Peña

"Falling" by Kat Siciliano

Congratulations to these talented writers! All five songs will be recorded by a Broadway alum, and the tracks will be distributed on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. Winners and select finalists will also have their songs showcased in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below this winter. Learn more about this talented class of writers here.

About: The Write Out Loud contest is an annual celebration of new musical theatre writers. Submissions for the third annual contest closed in March of 2021, and the review process began with the support of guest judges Jay Adana (The Woodsman), Kurt Deutsch (Ghostlight Records), Brandon "Blue" Hamilton (Justin Bieber's Never Say Never), Tom Kitt (Next To Normal), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect), Andrew Lippa (Big Fish, The Addams Family), Lauren Pritchard (Spring Awakening, Songbird), Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec), Kit Yan (INTERSTATE).

Past winners include Indy Angel, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Joriah Kwamé, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, Alexander Sage Oyen, Mackenzie Szabo.

Watch Louderman herself perform the viral sensation 'Little Miss Perfect,' by 2019 winner Joriah Kwamé below!

Follow @writeoutloudcontest on IG and subscribe to Write Out Loud on Youtube for upcoming concert dates and to watch new releases from the 2020 contest featuring Jeremy Jordan (Tony Nominee, Newsies), Ariana DeBose (Tony Nominee, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), and Lilli Cooper (Tony Nominee, Tootsie)!