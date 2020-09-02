TADA! Youth Theater Announces New Online Fall Semester Classes

Register Now for Classes from October 5th through December 17th.

Families may register now for TADA! Youth Theater's new online Fall Semester Classes, designed for ages 2 to 18. Interactive, fun online musical theater classes for toddlers to teens and every age in between! Young people will be engaged in musical theater training, stay active while at home, and make connections with new friends. Students are welcome from New York City, the tri-state region, across the country, and around the world!

With smaller class sizes, TADA! Professional Teaching Artists provide personalized attention, offer one-on-one coaching and solo opportunities for each student in the areas of singing, dancing and acting. All classes take place on Zoom and culminate in a final sharing for an invited Zoom audience. TADA!'s goal is to bring kids together even when they're apart. Financial assistance and scholarships are available.

For more information on TADA! Youth Theater Fall Semester Classes, including costs, please visit https://www.tadatheater.com/online-fall-classes.

For questions, please email education@tadatheater.com or call 212-252-1619 ext. 4.

Age 2: Broadway Baby & Me

Baby, take a bow! TADA! Youth Theater's Broadway Baby & Me, age 2, combines musical theater and movement exploration using songs, dances and stories for toddlers and their favorite adults to enhance skills and engage the imagination.

Age 3: Musical Theater Minis

One step closer to the bright lights of Broadway! Musical Theater Minis, age 3, embrace Broadway basics of singing, dancing and acting. This class celebrates a child's natural inclination to pretend play while learning skills that build towards a fun-filled Zoom performance.

Ages 4 - 5: Jazzy Juniors

Turn up the volume musically and theatrically! Jazzy Juniors, ages 4 - 5, participate in an upbeat, high-energy class of singing, dancing and acting. Children will learn to bring their characters to life and belt out their favorite Broadway tunes.

Ages 6 - 7; Ages 8 - 10: Rising Stars

Shine with confidence! Rising Stars are divided into two age groups with classes designed for ages 6 - 7, and ages 8 - 10. Children participate in musical theater training, character exploration, and theater activities to keep them engaged, as well as learn vocals and choreography to popular Broadway songs. These Rising Stars will shine in their final Zoom performance.

Middle School: Broadway Bound

Train! Rehearse! Record! Premiere! Broadway Bound Middle School students receive musical theater training and learn vocals and choreography to popular songs from Broadway musicals. Personalized attention and one-on-one coaching help these young performers explore performance skills and learn how to captivate an audience, while taking them one step closer to becoming a triple threat performer.

High School: Broadway Bound

Premiere a Musical Revue featuring Broadway songs and dance! Broadway Bound High School students receive musical theater training and learn vocals and choreography to popular songs from Broadway musicals. One-on-one coaching elevates the experience and provides young performers with the skills they need to be triple threat performers.

Free Virtual Open House for Fall Semester Classes on September 26th

If you would like to learn more about TADA! Fall Semester Classes, we invite you to join us for a free virtual Open House on Saturday, September 26th. Sample classes are divided by age groups from 9 am - 5:30 pm followed by a Q&A with TADA! Education staff. RSVPs are required in order to receive the Zoom link.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You