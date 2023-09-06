Symphony Space Will Celebrate The Life And Art Of The Late Morgan Taylor

On September 9, 2023, Symphony Space in New York City will be celebrating the life and art of the late 2x Grammy nominee Morgan Taylor. The special event will feature friends of Taylor's, world-class musicians and artists who will gather to celebrate the immense creativity of the Gustafer Yellowgold catalog.

Featured artists at 'Click Here' include Norah Jones, Matt Wilson of Trip Shakespeare, David Poe, The Pop-Ups, Joe Mailander of The Okee Dokee Brothers, Billy Kelly, Danny Weinkauf of They Might Be Giants, Jesse Harris, Justin Roberts, Frances England and Taylor's wife, Rachel Loshak, all accompanied by long-time bandmates of Taylor, Rob Jost and Dan Rieser.

Two-time Grammy-nominated musician Morgan Taylor (1969-2022) created Gustafer Yellowgold for everyone. Since the first album was released in 2005, countless children of all-ages have enjoyed the songs that tell the story of Gustafer Yellowgold's whimsical journey from the sun to earth and how he built a life there with his new-found friends. These songs also reveal the inner soul, thoughts, and emotions of a charming character we can all relate to and love.

For 17 years children and families came, over and over to Gustafer Yellowgold Shows from coast to coast and almost everywhere in between, as well as across the ocean in the UK, and even once in Seoul, South Korea.

Symphony Space's Director of Performing Arts Darren Critz said "It was deeply meaningful for Symphony Space to be a home to Morgan and Gustafer Yellowgold for so many years, and to revel in the joy he brought to audiences. Many of the musicians paying tribute to him at this event are also longtime members of the Symphony Space family, and though our dear friend Morgan won't be here to guide us, his creative spirit, musical joy, and incredible warmth will be palpable as we join together to honor him."

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Taylor family, with a portion being donated to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) Q the Music program in Taylor's hometown of Dayton, Ohio. Q the Music is an El Sistema inspired daily after-school string orchestra program that supports the musical, academic and social growth of at-promise youth in the Dayton community.

Also, that same weekend brings the release of 'The Best of Gustafer Yellowgold,' a limited edition double-yellow-vinyl album. The collection was created to remember and celebrate Taylor, and his rich and creative journey with Gustafer Yellowgold. Out of 100 songs on the nine Gustafer Yellowgold albums released from 2005-2021, fans voted for their favorites, and the top 14 songs were chosen to be included on the vinyl album. For the second half of the album, dear friends of the artist came together to honor his work by recording their own versions of their favorite Gustafer songs. With 17 tracks in all, including a reading by his youngest son, Ridley Loshak-Taylor, these artists captured the humor, beauty, nuance, and pure soft rock genius that Morgan's songwriting so lovingly encapsulated. The cover art of the album was drawn by Morgan's eldest son, Harvey Loshak-Taylor.

Gustafer Yellowgold, originally from the sun, is a shining example of the brilliance of Morgan Taylor, and though he may be gone into oblivion, Gustafer Yellowgold will stay with us forever.

ABOUT Morgan Taylor:

The music and 'moving art' of Gustafer Yellowgold was created and performed by 2x Grammy nominated artist, Morgan Taylor. The Ohio native transplanted to New York City in 1999, melding his artistic passions of cartooning and songwriting in what began as children's picture books starring the yellow, friendly Sun alien. Acclaim has included The New York Times, which described Gustafer as "A cross between 'Yellow Submarine' and Dr. Seuss." and Entertainment Weekly who praised "...The most infectious original songs. It's like tapping into some pleasure center in the brain- both adult and kid...absurdly appealing."