Symphony Space Will Celebrate The Life And Art Of The Late Morgan Taylor

The performance is set for September 9.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant Say 'I Do'! At Labor Day Weekend Wedding Photo 4 Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant Say 'I Do'! At Labor Day Weekend Wedding

Symphony Space Will Celebrate The Life And Art Of The Late Morgan Taylor

Symphony Space Will Celebrate The Life And Art Of The Late Morgan Taylor

On September 9, 2023, Symphony Space in New York City will be celebrating the life and art of the late 2x Grammy nominee Morgan Taylor. The special event will feature friends of Taylor's, world-class musicians and artists who will gather to celebrate the immense creativity of the Gustafer Yellowgold catalog.

Featured artists at 'Click Here' include Norah Jones, Matt Wilson of Trip Shakespeare, David Poe, The Pop-Ups, Joe Mailander of The Okee Dokee Brothers, Billy Kelly, Danny Weinkauf of They Might Be Giants, Jesse Harris, Justin Roberts, Frances England and Taylor's wife, Rachel Loshak, all accompanied by long-time bandmates of Taylor, Rob Jost and Dan Rieser.

Two-time Grammy-nominated musician Morgan Taylor (1969-2022) created Gustafer Yellowgold for everyone. Since the first album was released in 2005, countless children of all-ages have enjoyed the songs that tell the story of Gustafer Yellowgold's whimsical journey from the sun to earth and how he built a life there with his new-found friends. These songs also reveal the inner soul, thoughts, and emotions of a charming character we can all relate to and love.

For 17 years children and families came, over and over to Gustafer Yellowgold Shows from coast to coast and almost everywhere in between, as well as across the ocean in the UK, and even once in Seoul, South Korea.

Symphony Space's Director of Performing Arts Darren Critz said "It was deeply meaningful for Symphony Space to be a home to Morgan and Gustafer Yellowgold for so many years, and to revel in the joy he brought to audiences. Many of the musicians paying tribute to him at this event are also longtime members of the Symphony Space family, and though our dear friend Morgan won't be here to guide us, his creative spirit, musical joy, and incredible warmth will be palpable as we join together to honor him."

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Taylor family, with a portion being donated to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) Q the Music program in Taylor's hometown of Dayton, Ohio. Q the Music is an El Sistema inspired daily after-school string orchestra program that supports the musical, academic and social growth of at-promise youth in the Dayton community.

Also, that same weekend brings the release of 'The Best of Gustafer Yellowgold,' a limited edition double-yellow-vinyl album. The collection was created to remember and celebrate Taylor, and his rich and creative journey with Gustafer Yellowgold. Out of 100 songs on the nine Gustafer Yellowgold albums released from 2005-2021, fans voted for their favorites, and the top 14 songs were chosen to be included on the vinyl album. For the second half of the album, dear friends of the artist came together to honor his work by recording their own versions of their favorite Gustafer songs. With 17 tracks in all, including a reading by his youngest son, Ridley Loshak-Taylor, these artists captured the humor, beauty, nuance, and pure soft rock genius that Morgan's songwriting so lovingly encapsulated. The cover art of the album was drawn by Morgan's eldest son, Harvey Loshak-Taylor.

Gustafer Yellowgold, originally from the sun, is a shining example of the brilliance of Morgan Taylor, and though he may be gone into oblivion, Gustafer Yellowgold will stay with us forever.

ABOUT Morgan Taylor:

The music and 'moving art' of Gustafer Yellowgold was created and performed by 2x Grammy nominated artist, Morgan Taylor. The Ohio native transplanted to New York City in 1999, melding his artistic passions of cartooning and songwriting in what began as children's picture books starring the yellow, friendly Sun alien. Acclaim has included The New York Times, which described Gustafer as "A cross between 'Yellow Submarine' and Dr. Seuss." and Entertainment Weekly who praised "...The most infectious original songs. It's like tapping into some pleasure center in the brain- both adult and kid...absurdly appealing."




RELATED STORIES

1
JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Will Offer Post-Show Talkback Series Photo
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Will Offer Post-Show Talkback Series

The world premiere of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding begins previews next week. Learn more about the upcoming post-show talkbacks!

2
Video: Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflixs PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Photo
Video: Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser

Watch Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James in the new teaser for video for Pain Hustlers, a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by David Yates, and also stars Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, Amit Shah, and Andy Garcia.

3
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Find out who is joining the previously announced Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada!

4
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song

Disney+ subscribers will be able to access special bonus content, including Oscar® winner Javier Bardem as King Triton performing the song “Impossible Child” with music by multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,’ “In the Heights”).

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 6th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 6th, 2023
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River TheaterAndrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/3/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/3/23
Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Kerry Washington & More Join PURLIE VICTORIOUS as ProducersSamuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Kerry Washington & More Join PURLIE VICTORIOUS as Producers

Videos

Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SHUCKED

Recommended For You