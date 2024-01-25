Symphony Space Convenes Leading Actors, Authors, and Thinkers to Honor the Work of Barbara Ehrenreich

The performance is on Tuesday, February 20, at 7pm.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 2 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start
Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024 Photo 3 Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024
What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

Luminaries in various fields will take the stage of Symphony Space's Peter Jay Sharp Theater on Tuesday, February 20, at 7pm for a one-night-only event honoring the late activist and social critic Barbara Ehrenreich. Hosted by Maria Hinojosa, host of NPR's Latino USA, and featuring Caroline Aaron, Danny Burstein, Nancy Giles, Annabelle Gurwitch, Jessica Hecht, Lizz Winstead, and others, Celebrating Barbara Ehrenreich will showcase readings of and reflections on Ehrenreich's works, including the national bestseller Nickel and Dimed. Symphony Space, Annabelle Gurwitch, and Alissa Quart, Executive Director of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project—founded by Barbara Ehrenreich to support independent reporters and writing on inequality—are selecting the readings.

 

Tickets for the event are available at Click Here. They are priced on a sliding scale, in an effort to remove price as a barrier for entry.

Barbara Ehrenreich (1941-2022) was a bestselling author and political activist whose more than a dozen seminal books tackled topics such as the labor market, women's rights, health care, science, love, and communal joy. These include Natural Causes, Living with a Wild God, the award winning essay collection Had I Known, and Nickel and Dimed, which the The New York Times described as “a classic in social justice literature.” An award-winning journalist, Ehrenreich frequently contributed to Harper's, The Nation, The New York Times, and TIME magazine. She was born in Butte, Montana, when it was still a bustling mining town. She studied physics at Reed College and earned a Ph.D. in cell biology from Rockefeller University. Rather than going into laboratory work, she got involved in activism, and soon devoted herself to writing her innovative journalism




RELATED STORIES

1
Disneys BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast North American tour is set to premiere in June 2025.

2
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming T Photo
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February

CinemaLive will present the cinema release of My Favorite Things: Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert on 14 and 18 February 2024. Check out the newest trailer!

3
Photos: Jonathan Bennett Makes His Broadway Debut In SPAMALOT Photo
Photos: Jonathan Bennett Makes His Broadway Debut In SPAMALOT

There's a new knight in Camelot and his name is Jonathan Bennett! Yesterday, January 23, Bennett made his Broadway debut as the charmingly cowardly Sir Robin in SPAMALOT, succeeding Michael Urie.

4
Teachers Can Now Purchase Perusal Script to License CURSED CHILD Photo
Teachers Can Now Purchase Perusal Script to License CURSED CHILD

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the award-winning record-breaking hit play, to high school and secondary school theatre programs worldwide starting later this year.

More Hot Stories For You

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 25, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 25, 2024
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This FebruaryVideo: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February
Photos: Jonathan Bennett Makes His Broadway Debut In SPAMALOTPhotos: Jonathan Bennett Makes His Broadway Debut In SPAMALOT

Videos

Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation Video
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
ALADDIN

Recommended For You