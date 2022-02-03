Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre Reopens February 18 with WAKE UP, DAISY

City Parks Foundation's landmark Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre, which is located in Central Park, will officially re-open to the public on Friday, February 18, 2022 after being closed for nearly two years due to the pandemic.

The cottage will reopen with an original, new family friendly marionette show, 'Wake Up, Daisy!'. Performances will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 11AM & 1PM. Proof of full vaccination will be required for all guests ages 5 and older as well as masks for all guests ages 2 and older, following the Key to NYC regulations.

'Wake Up, Daisy!'- an original story and marionette production produced by City Parks Foundation's Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre - is a modern take on Sleeping Beauty and is set on New York City's Upper West Side. Wake Up, Daisy! tells the story of Daisy, a lively little girl living in the heart of New York City in an apartment overlooking Central Park. At a much-anticipated birthday party, Daisy's parents invite everyone to celebrate, including three special guests from Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx who grant her gifts of courage, knowledge, and a second chance. When an unwelcome guest shows up and casts a curse on her, Daisy's life is changed forever. Will the curse dim Daisy's light forever? Or will her vivid imagination along with some great friends help her break the curse once and for all?

The production is recommended for families with children ages 3 - 8. Ticket prices for Wake Up, Daisy! are: $8 for children under 12 years of age and $12 for all others. Tickets must be purchased in advance online and are available at www.cityparksfoundation.org/arts/swedish-cottage-marionette-theatre. Tickets will not be available to be purchased in-person at the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre.

The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre will be operating on a reduced capacity and will encourage social distanced seating within the theatre. Guests will receive a temperature check and proof of full vaccination will be required for guests ages 5 years and older and checked upon arrival to the performance. Masks fully covering the nose and mouth of all guests ages 2 and up will be required upon entry and throughout the performance.

The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre, in conjunction with the Key to NYC regulations, requires all guests ages 5 years and older to present valid proof of full vaccination (two vaccine doses, except for those who have received the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

The following can be used as proof of vaccination:

CDC Vaccination Card. A digital photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable.

NYC Vaccination Record or other official immunization record, including from your health care provider. A digital photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable. If you are unable to get this record, call 311.

NYC COVID Safe App: Android | iOS. You can upload to this app a photo of your CDC vaccination card or other official record, along with your photo ID.

CLEAR Health Pass: Android | iOS. You can use the digital vaccine card option in the CLEAR app if you are 18 and older and are fully vaccinated.

Excelsior Pass (or Excelsior Pass Plus). To use this app, you will need the phone number or email address associated with your New York vaccination record. If you are unable to use this app, try one of the other options listed above.

Please note, we are unable to accommodate exemptions. For more information on the Key to NYC regulations, please visit: www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines-keytonyc

For more information on school group rates, please call (212) 879-0794 or email swedishcottage@cityparksfoundation.org. Private rentals and birthday parties are not permitted at this time.