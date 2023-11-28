Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Goodspeed Musicals This year, Goodspeed Musicals will be participating in Giving Tuesday in support of our Arts Education Collaboration programming. Since 2006, the Goodspeed Arts Education Collaboration has annually offered over 1000 under served elementary, middle, and high school students access to a musical theatre production, along with an exclusive "behind-the-scenes" glimpse into the production process. These students engage in a comprehensive educational program that encompasses in-school and out-of-school workshops, hands-on learning experiences, access to Teacher Instructional Guides (educational materials designed by Goodspeed, aligned with state and national standards in the arts, language arts, and social studies), complimentary tickets to Goodspeed performances, student lunches, and bus transportation to and from East Haddam. By joining the Giving Tuesday movement to support our Education programming, you're proving that in times of uncertainty, generosity can bring the whole world together. With your support, we can nurture these young artists to be the next wave of the future. More Information

Music Theatre of CT Support MTC this Giving Tuesday! Not only is Giving Tuesday a great time to give, but it is also the start of MTC's End of the Year Campaign! Help us reach our goal, which will ensure that we continue to produce top-rate, high quality theatre production right here in Fairfield County. MTC is the only theatre in CT where theatre isn't just observed, it's experienced! More Information

New Paradigm Theatre Your donation helps us… Mentor youth leadership development with the arts utilizing in-school and extracurricular programs. Continue to bring in Broadway professionals with at-scale pay rates. Produce in-house NPT shows for our Fairfield County audience and beyond! Create innovative Leadership opportunities for students of all income levels More Information

Ogunquit Playhouse Ogunquit Playhouse's 2023 Annual Online Auction runs from Giving Tuesday through December 3rd and features destination vacations, local Ogunquit experiences, one–of–a–kind Playhouse props, collector's items and memorabilia. Proceeds from the Auction benefit Ogunquit Playhouse's New Works Program, which seeks to collaborate with artists from all walks of life to create and tell exciting new stories in musical form. More Information

Baltimore Playwrights Festival The Baltimore Playwrights Festival is grateful to have been able to help Baltimore area playwrights for the past 43 years. We hope you'll reciprocate your gratitude to us by making a generous donation to our organization so that we may continue to serve the local theatre community by giving voice to the playwrighting dreams of our authors and presenting the best of the best to our audiences. More Information

Ballet Theatre of Maryland Giving Season is here! While we are always appreciative of our donors throughout the seasons we hope you will join us this Giving Tuesday in support of the Ballet Theatre of Maryland! This Giving Tuesday we are raising money to continue to bring in new and exciting ballets to Annapolis and surrounding communities! This year, an anonymous donor has very generously offered to match our goal of $5,000. Grow with us as we continue to expand our company repertoire and dance for all ages! ​Because of donors like you, we are able to fund pointe shoes, scholarships, outreach programming, support for dancer health, costumes, new productions, sets and scenery, and so much more! Thank you for your support as we aim to make dance accessible to all! More Information

New Bedford Festival Theatre New Bedford Festival Theatre is a regional theatre company committed to bringing the Best of Broadway to the SouthCoast of Massachusetts. In addition to producing musicals throughout the year, NBFT also is a theatre eduction leader in the area with their Summer Academy, a tuition-free training program for local teens during the summer months. They have also expanded their Community Outreach with free events planned in December and July for the community. Support Arts and Culture and NBFT today! More Information

Majestic Theatre The Majestic Theatre provides artistic enrichment to our community through community theatre productions and music and theatre educational programs. On Giving Tuesday we humbly ask you to support our organization however you can. Make a tax-deductible donation - no gift is too small! Become a member or purchase tickets to an upcoming performance. Your gift as a donor or patron will make a positive impact here at The Majestic! Thank You! More Information

Skyline Theatre Company With your generous, tax deductible donation, we can continue to uphold our mission to create quality theatre that entertains and inspires our audience! In 2024, we will be presenting live theatre in two Bloomfield locations and your support to help us make that happen is invaluable. More Information

Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education & Development Fund The Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education & Development Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization committed to nurturing emerging talent and fostering innovative projects. Community support is crucial in kickstarting future initiatives such as our anticipated Spark Grant Program. This program is designed to provide creative artists with access to spaces for developing new works, and we are excited to launch it in 2024. As Giving Tuesday approaches, we invite you to join us in reflecting on the pivotal role that community contributions play in advancing our mission. Your participation this Giving Tuesday is more than just a donation; it's a step towards a richer, more vibrant artistic future. Here are the ways you can make a difference today: More Information

SheNYC Arts SheNYC Arts is a femme-led nonprofit organization fighting for gender equity in the arts & entertainment industry. Our programs include Summer Theater Festivals across the country - SheLA in Los Angeles, SheNYC off-Broadway in New York, SheATL in Atlanta, and SheDFW in Dallas-Fort Worth - as well as educational and networking opportunities throughout the year to help gender-marginalized artists expand their career horizons in the arts. Your Giving Tuesday donations will keep our programs alive in 2024! More Information

Abingdon Theatre Company Support brave new work & emerging artists with Abingdon Theatre Company this Giving Tuesday! The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. We search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. We are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests, and we strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives. More Information

AMT Theater AMT Theater is aiming to raise $20 000 to subsidize our free New Work Development Program - this is a project we started in 2022 to give writers and playwrights a chance to have a reading of their new plays - something that is crucial to the development of new works. We can't have theater without new works, how boring would that be? We are all about not boring here at AMT Theater. But don't just take it from us, here is what playwrights featured in our 2023 program have to say: "AMT's New Works Program is crucial towards the development of the play. It's such an essential part of the creative's journey - be it as a playwright, actor or director. This program is meant for up and coming artists to hear their work out loud and continue developing it for further growth. The opportunity that AMT provides with allowing the creatives to further revise and workshop their piece is an amazing gift." - Diego Lanao. "During a time when so many theaters are closing, having a vital, ongoing process of play readings is important. While readings are not obviously full productions, the process can give a taste of what might be to come. It makes the play feel real and warms the heart of the playwright who has labored over it." - Bill Kelly Jr No amount is too small, every little bit helps us keep this program alive. More Information

Sing for Hope When we are faced with the unimaginable, we turn to the last word in our name: hope. It is up to each one of us to turn that noun into a verb. Hope is active when life is calm and even more so when there is turmoil. Your generous support allows Sing for Hope to bring the arts and active hope to our most vulnerable individuals and communities. We can't do it without you. Together, we can harness the power of the arts to create a better world. #ArtforAll More Information

Classics on the Rocks Classics on the Rocks is a small independent theater company producing classical theater and workshops in NYC. Our mission is to create a warm, friendly environment where actors and audience can come together and experience classical theatre in an easily accessible and engaging way. Your support this #GivingTuesday will help us to continue to expand our educational programming for actors (including classical text analysis classes, original practices workshops, and audition prep coaching) and create more performance opportunities for actors and audiences alike to explore the vivid language, timeless stories, and universality of Shakespeare. Now more than ever, the world needs empathy and understanding, and Shakespeare's plays remind us how vital communication and connection is to building a positive future. More Information

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Say yes to G&S – support NYGASP today! This Giving Tuesday, give the best of G&S! Every contribution in support of New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players helps bring the joy and brilliance of Gilbert and Sullivan to audiences of all ages. As a non-profit performing arts organization, we rely on your patronage to enable our mission through vibrant performances, educational initiatives, and community outreach programs. A gift today plays a crucial role in sustaining our efforts to: · Produce high-quality performances that captivate audiences and breathe life into the legendary works of Gilbert and Sullivan. · Provide educational opportunities for emerging artists, fostering the next generation of performers and nurturing their passion for G&S performance. · Engage with our community through outreach programs, workshops, and events, ensuring that the magic of Gilbert and Sullivan is accessible to all. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us continue our important work and ensures that this material, performed with NYGASP's signature expertise, continues to inspire and enchant audiences for years to come. Join us on this Giving Tuesday as we celebrate the arts and the enduring legacy of Gilbert and Sullivan. Together, let's keep their masterpieces alive and thriving. Thank you for your thoughtfulness. We look forward to seeing you for the rest of our 2023-24 Season, featuring The Mikado, Trial By Jury, and The Sorcerer! Or catch Pirates on tour! More Information

American Mime Theatre American Mime Theatre is reclaiming its place in the greater NYC cultural landscape, but we need your help to carry out our relaunch successfully! After years of dormancy, AMT is now actively sharing and ever-developing our unique artform of theatrical expression through acting and movement in silence as well as with vocalization, music, and other soundscapes. We are celebrating our new Manhattan home at 137 West 25th Street with 3 weekly rehearsals for our Performing Company as we revitalize repertory pieces, create new work, prepare for a special performance in April, and create a new evening length work to premiere next fall. We will open our AMT School in June with a 2-week intensive and in September for our first full semester. We already invite guests into our Studio for a free monthly salon series – AMT Talks – featuring interesting presentations by various professionals. We now aim to increase amenities and accessibility in our Studio by creating an ADA-compliant bathroom and dressing room. Today, we are respectfully seeking your support to help us with these efforts. Thank you! More Information

Lucille Lortel Theatre It's an exciting time at the Lucille Lortel Theatre! We are broadening our support for artists, especially those previously under-served and under-represented. We are expanding our capacity with the addition of the Lortel Center on West 18th Street that will house an intimate rehearsal/performance space, free artist work space, and our administrative headquarters -- all in a welcoming environment serving a diverse group of users with varying capacities and needs (including integrated Spanish/English plans plus broad accommodations for people with various physical and sensory requirements). We're going strong our ongoing programs in service to both new and established artists as well as the greater Off-Broadway community and its audiences, including the NYC Public High School Playwriting Fellowship, the Lucille Lortel Awards, the Internet Off-Broadway Database (IOBDB.com), and more. To help keep this positive momentum going, we are launching a new membership group: The Lucille Lortel Off-Broadway Champions, and we are seeking individual contributions at any level. We are truly grateful for gifts of any size. Please share this fundraiser with your family and friends so they can get involved too. Thank you! More Information

Rattlestick Theater At Rattlestick, our goal is to bring our resources to the artists and let them create, draft, and discover their work on their own terms. With your help, we can continue to provide adventurous artists with the support they need to see their visions realized. On this Giving Tuesday, we ask that you consider supporting Rattlestick's 2023/24 Season of fearless artists whose voices are often overlooked in the American theater. Your gift will support our Mainstage production of Dael Orlandersmith's SPIRITUS/VIRGIL'S DANCE and a myriad of new work and artist development programs. In a time of dwindling opportunities for new play development, it is because of YOU that we can commit to the exciting artists who are shaking up the theatrical landscape. More Information

Atlantic Theater Company THANK YOU! As a non-profit, Atlantic Theater Company aims to empower artists and audiences alike through simple and honest storytelling, reflective of the world around us. Our community members' generosity fosters new play development, arts education initiatives, and full-scale productions, making Atlantic a home for the next generation of great voices. Your donation in any amount makes a difference, and means the world—in this season of giving, we're so grateful for your support. More Information

MCC Theater Let's Connect! MCC Theater needs your support. We're proud that MCC has always been a place where people from all walks of life can come together to share a deeply unifying experience – the uniquely transformative magic of theater. We believe in the power of connection as foundational to our work – and that belief drives us to forge meaningful and lasting relationships with our artists, our students, our audiences, and our committed supporters like you. We are thrilled to share that all gifts made by MIDNIGHT tonight will be matched 2:1 through the generous support of a generous funder, which means that by making your gift TODAY, the impact of your contribution will be TRIPLED! We hope we can count on your support! More Information

Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund The Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education & Development Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization committed to nurturing emerging talent and fostering innovative projects. Community support is crucial in kickstarting future initiatives such as our anticipated Spark Grant Program. This program is designed to provide creative artists with access to spaces for developing new works, and we are excited to launch it in 2024. As Giving Tuesday approaches, we invite you to join us in reflecting on the pivotal role that community contributions play in advancing our mission. Your participation this Giving Tuesday is more than just a donation; it's a step towards a richer, more vibrant artistic future. Here are the ways you can make a difference today: - Make a contribution through our GiveButter campaign. - Visit www.jlnarts.org to donate directly. - Spread the word and share this message with a friend. More Information

Keen Theater Company Keen Theater Company is a Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning Off-Broadway company creating theater that connects. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, we celebrate the complexities of hope and the joys of the human condition. Your support will help underwrite our 24th Season including the debut of a world premiere play, showcasing emerging directors, commissioning a new musical, supporting mid-career playwrights, and a mentorship program for students in all five boroughs of NYC! More Information

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) is more than a theater. It's a community of artists, a family of dreamers, and a tradition cherished between generations. The challenges facing live theater today are real, but so is our determination. This Giving Tuesday, help support HVSF's mainstage productions, education programs, and wide range of community engagement initiatives. Your contribution allows us to continue creating bold, profound, challenging, and joyful stories, under a starlit sky, overlooking the majestic Hudson River for many years to come. More Information

tedted Performance Group tedted Performance Group is looking for financial support to re-stage our fall production of "Blue Horizon" as well as more consistent funding by way of monthly sponsorships in order to support the growth and consistent payment of our artists. Please consider a one-time or recurring donation today! **ALL DONATIONS OVER $50 ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE** More Information

Tisch New Theatre Help Us Reach Our $10,000 Goal In the spirit of connection and discovery, help Tisch New Theatre create an impactful theatrical experience that all NYU students can enjoy and bond over. In these continuously contentious and unprecedented times, students need a community where they can express themselves and collaborate with like-minded individuals to create art. No matter the size, your financial contribution can help launch many careers in all facets of the theatre. All donations to Tisch New Theatre go toward providing educational, theatrical experience to NYU students. By choosing to support our organization, you are fostering the next generation of theatre professionals and patrons of the arts. Our Mission Tisch New Theatre is an avenue for students to work in all facets of the theatre: performance, management, direction, production, and other technical and design aspects. TNT is committed to developing and presenting technically and ideologically ambitious works with the intent to teach, challenge, and synthesize the artistic efforts of the Tisch Community and NYU's undergraduate student body. Educating, entertaining, and empowering artistic minds is at the heart of our mission, exemplified in our presentation of musical theatre as a tool of storytelling. Our organization empowers its young artists to hold leadership positions with the caliber of professionalism they will possess working in the industry. TNT prioritizes fostering artistic growth in all NYU students, offering a safe environment for learning and personal development. More Information

QED Astoria Q.E.D. is the only independent, woman-owned and operated venue for the arts in Astoria, Queens, NYC. As a small community-driven space by & for creatives, we provide an affordable and accessible space for artists & performers of all types. In 2022 we were voted #1 performance venue in NYC by TimeOut New York readers, but we're so much more! At Q.E.D. you'll find stand-up comedy shows with performers ranging from the beginner to the very famous. We also have workshops, meet ups, movie screenings, readings, lectures, watch parties and more. Our affordable classes and shows are as diverse as Queens itself. With 80 or more events each month, there's something for everyone. As if that weren't enough, we also have a recording and rehearsal studio, a bar/café & an excellent little selection of jigsaw puzzles, games, journals, notecards as well as new & used books. Q.E.D. is available to rent for private events, film shoots, podcasting and more. More Information

Brooklyn Art Song Society This Giving Tuesday please consider supporting Brooklyn Art Song Society. Our thoughtful programming and world-class performances connects audiences through the expressive power and intimate emotion of song. We are committed to preserving the tradition of art song through performances of the core repertoire and also by being a world-leader in commissioning new works. BASS makes art song accessible through pay what you choose ticketing options, free tickets for students, and a successful outreach program for underserved seniors across Brooklyn. Please support BASS's mission to make art song accessible for today's audience and preserved for the next. More Information

New York Theatre Workshop At New York Theatre Workshop, we believe in saying YES to audacious artists, experimental work, and vital community programming. In a time of deep contraction in the field, we're keeping our doors and minds open to worlds of possibility. But we cannot do it alone. If you truly believe that visionary work can change you, then you belong here. And if you believe in a special laboratory on 4th Street where virtuosic work can also be accessible work that creates a sense of belonging, then now is the time to show up for the Workshop so that we can keep showing up for you. SAY YES to New York Theatre Workshop. More Information

Eryc Taylor Dance What's next for ETD? Thanks to the success of ETD's performances in Provincetown in the summer of 2023, plus the need and demand for quality dance programming in that region, ETD is partnering with the nonprofits Provincetown Public Art Fund and Provincetown Arts Society to co-produce/present and curate a summer dance festival offering cultural exchange and collaboration between NYC and Provincetown performers. The debut NYPT Festival is slated for the summer of 2024. With your help, we can bring to life our vision of a ten-choreographer NCG “All-Star” Edition, a new interstate dance festival and community movement programs that uplift and inspire underserved populations across NYC. This Giving Tuesday, we aim to raise $10,000 to help us reach our next-level goals. We kindly invite you to support us by making a tax-deductible donation. More Information

City Gate Productions City Gate Productions is a 501c3 non-profit independent theatre company with the mission to bring exceptional live theatre across Queens, telling stories that challenge the mind, inspire the heart and reflect the beautiful diversity of our borough. We are raising money to support our 2024 Season which will include productions of "Twelve Angry Men" and the New York premiere of a fresh adaptation of "Frankenstein" along with several original works presented by Queens-based playwrights. More Information

Theaterlab As we celebrate eleven years in the West 36th space, your generous gift supports Theaterlab's productions and programs, such as Round the Block!, Hotel New Work, MINIFEST, and much more. The generous support from our community last year helped us open our newest studio space, The Atelier, remount the sold-out solo show Let Me Cook For You, and forge two new artist-as-curator series. We have much in store for the 2024 season, and look forward to welcoming you into our unique white-box. Donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Thank you! More Information

Old Pros We aspire to live in a healthy, free society where everyone has access to rights and opportunities to determine their own future. Join us in creating conditions to change the status of sex workers in society. In 2024, we're bringing the show Wh*re's Eye View to Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and across the USA. Wh*re's Eye View is a mad dash through 10,000 years of history from a sex worker's perspective. Equal parts stand up comedy, history lecture, and personal storytelling, Kaytlin Bailey masterfully unpacks the age-old stigma surrounding the oldest profession. The eye opening message in Wh*re's Eye View is a compassionate, clarion call, a crash course in history, and a game changing roadmap for progress that can be sustained once and for all. More Information

Scranton Fringe Scranton Fringe (Scranton PA) is an award-winning arts organization producing innovative work since 2015, dedicated to creating a bold, engaging platform for thought-provoking performing arts in Northeast PA! We love discovery and experimentation within the arts, fantastic successes, and brilliant failures on (and off) stage. In addition to our annual performing arts festival, your support helps us bring to life so many year-round programs such as our LGBTQ StorySlam, special large-scale productions, free educational programming for area youth, and more! Your gift, no matter the size, will make a significant impact. Whether it's the cost of a ticket or a full corporate sponsorship - every generous donation brings us closer to our goal (and all donations are tax-deductible)! More Information

Delaware Valley Opera Company The Delaware Valley Opera Company was founded by a small group of singers and opera enthusiasts with a mission to make opera accessible to all. This volunteer-run company offers fully staged operatic productions with community members at the heart of every production. DVOC will celebrate its 45th season with a trio of romantic comedies from the Classical Period. These charming tales feature young lovers on the brink of happiness - until roadblocks in the form family, romantic rivals and social conventions threaten to derail their plans of wedded bliss. Fortunately the young lovers are crafty, and hatch wild schemes and tricks to dodge their foils and make it safely to their happily-ever-after. Le Nozze di Figaro by W.A. Mozart - June 8, 12 and 16, 2024 Il Matrimonio Segreto by Domenico Cimarosa - July 6, 10 and 14, 2024 Il Barbiere di Siviglia bu Giachino Rossini - August 3, 7 and 11, 2024 All performances will take place at Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center, 7 Lock Street, in Manayunk, Philadelphia. More Information

Bristol Riverside Theatre This Giving Tuesday, please consider donating $37 to BRT during our 37th season! Since 1986, BRT has continued to bring acclaimed theatre to Bucks County. Now under the direction of producing directors Amy and Ken Kaissar, and general manager Megan Jones, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community. In addition to its mainstage productions, BRT offers the William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest, the new play development series America Rising, the summer theatre arts camp ArtRageous, and a range of education programs for local youth. Your gift truly does make a difference. We are thankful for you and your generosity. More Information

PCS Theater - Players Club of Swarthmore For 112 years, artists and craftspeople have been giving their time and talent to the Players Club of Swarthmore. And on this #GivingTuesday, we're asking you to support the place that these incredible volunteers call home. We are specifically running a campaign Donations in any amount are welcome. Receive 2 complimentary tickets for any $100 or more donation. Thank you for supporting PCS Theater with your Giving Tuesday donation! More Information

Stage Right School for the Performing Arts and Theatre Comapany Our company is currently embarking on an exciting fall fundraising campaign, and we are thrilled to share with you that we have been fortunate enough to secure a $10,000 matching fund from Jim Bendel, a Stage Right Board of Directors member. This means that for every dollar we raise, it will be matched, up to a total of $10,000. We have set a deadline for our match campaign of November 30, 2023. With your donation, you're giving children a chance to grow in a place where they are a part of something special, and where their uniqueness is celebrated and encouraged. Giving ensures that these stories always have happy endings. It means that kids who need a place like this will always have it. It means giving hope to parents and kids alike when they need it the most. More Information

Pittsburgh Public Theater At Pittsburgh Public Theater, we are committed to delivering exceptional art, from world premieres to classics, crafted with the excellence you expect while also focusing on making our vision of a true public theater for you and our neighbors across the region a reality. Your gift - of any size - catalyzes our journey forward. We hope you'll join us EVER UP and ONWARD with your support on this day of giving. To make a gift or learn more about Pittsburgh Public Theater, please visit our website. Thank you for being a part of our story! More Information

New Hazlett Theater At the New Hazlett Theater, your support helps create dynamic art through innovation and collaboration. The vital resources your gift provides to new and emerging creators from diverse backgrounds involved in our Community Supported Arts (CSA) program enriches the cultural community for all of us! No matter the amount, a donation to the New Hazlett Theater has the power to change the lives of artists and audiences alike. Please, join us in supporting stories that inspire. More Information

West Bay Community Theater On this Giving Tuesday, West Bay Community Theater once again relies on the generosity of our community to join with us to provide quality entertainment by and for the citizens of southern Rhode Island (and beyond!). The costs of acquiring rights, building scenery, costumes, props, lighting and all of the elements of production are only a portion of the costs we incur annually. Donations help us pay insurance, gain proper licenses and market our efforts to the public. We thank everyone in advance for joining West Bay Community Theater and creating these opportunities to be a part of this joy. More Information

Atlas Performing Arts Center The Atlas Performing Arts Center is a non-profit performing arts venue in a historic theater. We’re the cultural anchor of the H Street, Northeast community in Washington, DC. The Atlas fosters and presents stellar art in film, dance, music, theater, vocal and choral work, spoken word, and beyond. More Information