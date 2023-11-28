Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

See how you can find local theaters to support for Giving Tuesday on the East Coast.
In the vibrant spirit of generosity that defines Giving Tuesday, BroadwayWorld is proud to shine a spotlight on the remarkable campaigns launched by theaters across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Check out campaigns from the East Coast below.
Join us as we celebrate the diverse and dynamic ways these theaters are making a difference in their local communities, and discover how you can play a part in this global day of giving.
CONNECTICUT
City Youth Theater/ City Stage Company
funding for the City Youth Theater of Waterbury, Connecticut, is essential for the holistic development of the youth, the cultural enrichment of the community, and the overall well-being of the region. It is an investment in the present and future of the community, providing opportunities for creativity, personal growth, and community engagement. More Information
Goodspeed Musicals
This year, Goodspeed Musicals will be participating in Giving Tuesday in support of our Arts Education Collaboration programming. Since 2006, the Goodspeed Arts Education Collaboration has annually offered over 1000 under served elementary, middle, and high school students access to a musical theatre production, along with an exclusive "behind-the-scenes" glimpse into the production process. These students engage in a comprehensive educational program that encompasses in-school and out-of-school workshops, hands-on learning experiences, access to Teacher Instructional Guides (educational materials designed by Goodspeed, aligned with state and national standards in the arts, language arts, and social studies), complimentary tickets to Goodspeed performances, student lunches, and bus transportation to and from East Haddam. By joining the Giving Tuesday movement to support our Education programming, you're proving that in times of uncertainty, generosity can bring the whole world together. With your support, we can nurture these young artists to be the next wave of the future. More Information
Music Theatre of CT
Support MTC this Giving Tuesday! Not only is Giving Tuesday a great time to give, but it is also the start of MTC's End of the Year Campaign! Help us reach our goal, which will ensure that we continue to produce top-rate, high quality theatre production right here in Fairfield County. MTC is the only theatre in CT where theatre isn't just observed, it's experienced! More Information
New Paradigm Theatre
Your donation helps us… Mentor youth leadership development with the arts utilizing in-school and extracurricular programs. Continue to bring in Broadway professionals with at-scale pay rates. Produce in-house NPT shows for our Fairfield County audience and beyond! Create innovative Leadership opportunities for students of all income levels More Information
FLORIDA - MIAMI
Adolph & Rose Levis JCC
By supporting our Levis JCC on Giving Tuesday, you are the light that strengthens our Levis JCC and by extension our community. Your light helps: - Build on the Levis JCC's 4 decades of being the place for all in our community to learn, grow, and connect - Families who need financial assistance for preschool, summer camp, and special needs programs - Provide an essential lifeline for those in our area who seek friendship, connection, enrichment, and community More Information
FLORIDA - TAMPA/ST. PETERSBURG
Hillsborough Community College Dance Program
If you love dance, consider making a donation to support the HCC Dance Program. This designation provides unrestricted funds to benefit the Dance program in the following ways: Affordable performances for dance, music, and theatre; Free arts programming such as artist lectures, panel discussions, and gallery tours; Workshops and Masterclasses for children and adults; Community-based projects through public art, and more! More Information
GEORGIA - ATLANTA
Marietta Theatre Company
Starting in 2024, MTC proudly kicks off a partnership-in-residence with Marietta's Theatre in the Square, taking our performances right next door. The move to Marietta's Theatre in the Square, while a significant cost increase, provides 215 seats, allowing us to welcome more members of the community to our shows and to employ more artists to participate in larger productions. We are privileged and thankful to be partnering with Marietta's Theatre in the Square, a distinctive and storied (newly) nonprofit entity that has historic and cultural significance to the Marietta Square, working together to help ensure the long-term success of both entities. "Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much." Please consider giving to keep theatre alive in Marietta by supporting this bold and meaningful move with a tax-deductible donation. More Information
MAINE - MAINE
Opera Maine
Opera Maine, is a nonprofit organization, and charitable contributions are crucial to our mission of producing worldclass opera, and expanding our education and community engagement programs. Revenue from ticket sales covers less than one third of our annual budget. To bridge this funding gap, Opera Maine relies on tax deductible donations from friends like you. Every dollar counts and your contribution to the annual fund will help keep Opera Maine's passion alive! More Information
Ogunquit Playhouse
Ogunquit Playhouse's 2023 Annual Online Auction runs from Giving Tuesday through December 3rd and features destination vacations, local Ogunquit experiences, one–of–a–kind Playhouse props, collector's items and memorabilia. Proceeds from the Auction benefit Ogunquit Playhouse's New Works Program, which seeks to collaborate with artists from all walks of life to create and tell exciting new stories in musical form. More Information
MARYLAND - BALTIMORE
Spotlighters
Spotlighters Theatre seeks to find partners that wish to help fund the theatre 365 days, ALL YEAR LONG! A gift of $23/month will support a full day of Operational Expenses for the theatre, and allow Spotlighters to continue to produce the exciting and engaging theatre that our audiences love! More Information
Baltimore Playwrights Festival
The Baltimore Playwrights Festival is grateful to have been able to help Baltimore area playwrights for the past 43 years. We hope you'll reciprocate your gratitude to us by making a generous donation to our organization so that we may continue to serve the local theatre community by giving voice to the playwrighting dreams of our authors and presenting the best of the best to our audiences. More Information
Ballet Theatre of Maryland
Giving Season is here! While we are always appreciative of our donors throughout the seasons we hope you will join us this Giving Tuesday in support of the Ballet Theatre of Maryland! This Giving Tuesday we are raising money to continue to bring in new and exciting ballets to Annapolis and surrounding communities! This year, an anonymous donor has very generously offered to match our goal of $5,000. Grow with us as we continue to expand our company repertoire and dance for all ages! Because of donors like you, we are able to fund pointe shoes, scholarships, outreach programming, support for dancer health, costumes, new productions, sets and scenery, and so much more! Thank you for your support as we aim to make dance accessible to all! More Information
MASSACHUSETTS - BOSTON
The Boch Center
Seats make great gifts! As an avid theatergoer, we want to offer you a 10% discount when you name a seat. Give the gift of a personalized seat plaque in the Wang Theatre in honor of cherished friends or loved ones! For more details about this offer, please reach out to sdunn@bochcenter.org. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Wang Theatre has housed the performing arts since opening in 1925. Today, the Wang Theatre holds 3,500+ audience members and boasts one of the five largest stages in the country. With more than 90 years of history, the theatre remains a vital part of Boston's cultural life and the anchor of the city's Theater District. We have recently replaced every seat in the theatre in order to keep the theatre up to date and comfortable for all of our guests. In addition to the support of foundations, we're asking the public to get involved and 'Take Your Seat' by donating to our campaign. When you name a seat, you are supporting our nonprofit mission and helping us make the performing arts more accessible to all communities. More Information
New Bedford Festival Theatre
New Bedford Festival Theatre is a regional theatre company committed to bringing the Best of Broadway to the SouthCoast of Massachusetts. In addition to producing musicals throughout the year, NBFT also is a theatre eduction leader in the area with their Summer Academy, a tuition-free training program for local teens during the summer months. They have also expanded their Community Outreach with free events planned in December and July for the community. Support Arts and Culture and NBFT today! More Information
NEW HAMPSHIRE - NEW HAMPSHIRE
Nashua Chamber Orchestra
The Nashua Chamber Orchestra seeks to fill an important niche between the full symphony and the chamber ensemble, focusing on works written for small orchestra. A charter member of the Nashua Arts and Humanities Coalition, the NCO seeks to provide a supportive environment for talented amateurs to perform classical music of high caliber before an appreciative audience. Under our Music Director David Feltner, we continue to grow musically and to move in exciting new directions. With your generous contributions, we are able to provide an annual free family concert for all ages in greater Nashua, discounted tickets for students, seniors, and veterans throughout the year, and allow us to feature local musicians and composers here in our community. Thank you for supporting us this Giving Tuesday! More Information
Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre provides artistic enrichment to our community through community theatre productions and music and theatre educational programs. On Giving Tuesday we humbly ask you to support our organization however you can. Make a tax-deductible donation - no gift is too small! Become a member or purchase tickets to an upcoming performance. Your gift as a donor or patron will make a positive impact here at The Majestic! Thank You! More Information
NEW JERSEY - NEW JERSEY
Mile Square Theatre
Please consider donating to Mile Square Theatre! We are a small-but-mighty professional theater in Hoboken and a bright beacon of the arts in Hudson County and beyond! We provide quality theater and dance education and we produce new (and gently used) plays of the 21st century. Please consider donating to us so we can keep bringing you “challenging, visceral theater.” (NJ.com). No amount is too small! https://www.milesquaretheatre.org/support/ More Information
Skyline Theatre Company
With your generous, tax deductible donation, we can continue to uphold our mission to create quality theatre that entertains and inspires our audience! In 2024, we will be presenting live theatre in two Bloomfield locations and your support to help us make that happen is invaluable. More Information
NEW YORK - CENTRAL NEW YORK
Cortland Repertory Theatre
As Cortland Repertory Theatre looks forward to our 52nd year of quality, live entertainment year-round in Central New York, we are dedicating November as a fund-raising month, with a goal to raise $100,000 by Giving Tuesday, November 28. By sending a gift to support CRT, you will help us respond to the ever-changing needs in today's business environment, including: providing competitive salaries and comfortable accommodations to visiting performers, technicians, designers, musicians, and directors; maintaining an industry-wide respected training program to address personal and professional growth and development for our young performers and technicians; and realistically budgeting our design and productions expenses to match the ever-increasing costs of materials necessary to produce live theatre. Donations can be made online on our website or by mail to CRT, PO Box 783, Cortland, NY 13045. Also, donors can help CRT win an additional prize (up to $10,000!) by sending a check between $100 and $5,000, postmarked by November 15 made out to The Cortland Community Foundation, and with Cortland Rep on the memo line, to the CCF, P.O. Box 466, Cortland, NY 13045. The CCF gives prizes for Most Donations Received and for Highest Amount Raised. Visit CortlandCommunityFoundation.org for more information. On behalf of our staff, Board and volunteers, we thank you in advance for your support of Cortland Rep, and of live theatre! More Information
Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education & Development Fund
The Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education & Development Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization committed to nurturing emerging talent and fostering innovative projects. Community support is crucial in kickstarting future initiatives such as our anticipated Spark Grant Program. This program is designed to provide creative artists with access to spaces for developing new works, and we are excited to launch it in 2024. As Giving Tuesday approaches, we invite you to join us in reflecting on the pivotal role that community contributions play in advancing our mission. Your participation this Giving Tuesday is more than just a donation; it's a step towards a richer, more vibrant artistic future. Here are the ways you can make a difference today: More Information
NEW YORK CITY
Brooklyn Ballet
Brooklyn Ballet is where Brooklyn comes to dance! For over 20 years, Brooklyn Ballet has inspired audiences and provided world-class dance training – finding joy, connection, and community through the art of dance. This year we continue our important work of making dance accessible to ALL. Donations bring artistic excellence and education to the diverse communities of Brooklyn. Support Brooklyn Ballet this #GIVINGTUESDAY and beyond. Thank you for giving! More Information
SheNYC Arts
SheNYC Arts is a femme-led nonprofit organization fighting for gender equity in the arts & entertainment industry. Our programs include Summer Theater Festivals across the country - SheLA in Los Angeles, SheNYC off-Broadway in New York, SheATL in Atlanta, and SheDFW in Dallas-Fort Worth - as well as educational and networking opportunities throughout the year to help gender-marginalized artists expand their career horizons in the arts. Your Giving Tuesday donations will keep our programs alive in 2024! More Information
Abingdon Theatre Company
Support brave new work & emerging artists with Abingdon Theatre Company this Giving Tuesday! The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. We search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. We are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests, and we strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives. More Information
AMT Theater
AMT Theater is aiming to raise $20 000 to subsidize our free New Work Development Program - this is a project we started in 2022 to give writers and playwrights a chance to have a reading of their new plays - something that is crucial to the development of new works. We can't have theater without new works, how boring would that be? We are all about not boring here at AMT Theater. But don't just take it from us, here is what playwrights featured in our 2023 program have to say: "AMT's New Works Program is crucial towards the development of the play. It's such an essential part of the creative's journey - be it as a playwright, actor or director. This program is meant for up and coming artists to hear their work out loud and continue developing it for further growth. The opportunity that AMT provides with allowing the creatives to further revise and workshop their piece is an amazing gift." - Diego Lanao. "During a time when so many theaters are closing, having a vital, ongoing process of play readings is important. While readings are not obviously full productions, the process can give a taste of what might be to come. It makes the play feel real and warms the heart of the playwright who has labored over it." - Bill Kelly Jr No amount is too small, every little bit helps us keep this program alive. More Information
Sing for Hope
When we are faced with the unimaginable, we turn to the last word in our name: hope. It is up to each one of us to turn that noun into a verb. Hope is active when life is calm and even more so when there is turmoil. Your generous support allows Sing for Hope to bring the arts and active hope to our most vulnerable individuals and communities. We can't do it without you. Together, we can harness the power of the arts to create a better world. #ArtforAll More Information
Classics on the Rocks
Classics on the Rocks is a small independent theater company producing classical theater and workshops in NYC. Our mission is to create a warm, friendly environment where actors and audience can come together and experience classical theatre in an easily accessible and engaging way. Your support this #GivingTuesday will help us to continue to expand our educational programming for actors (including classical text analysis classes, original practices workshops, and audition prep coaching) and create more performance opportunities for actors and audiences alike to explore the vivid language, timeless stories, and universality of Shakespeare. Now more than ever, the world needs empathy and understanding, and Shakespeare's plays remind us how vital communication and connection is to building a positive future. More Information
New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players
Say yes to G&S – support NYGASP today! This Giving Tuesday, give the best of G&S! Every contribution in support of New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players helps bring the joy and brilliance of Gilbert and Sullivan to audiences of all ages. As a non-profit performing arts organization, we rely on your patronage to enable our mission through vibrant performances, educational initiatives, and community outreach programs. A gift today plays a crucial role in sustaining our efforts to: · Produce high-quality performances that captivate audiences and breathe life into the legendary works of Gilbert and Sullivan. · Provide educational opportunities for emerging artists, fostering the next generation of performers and nurturing their passion for G&S performance. · Engage with our community through outreach programs, workshops, and events, ensuring that the magic of Gilbert and Sullivan is accessible to all. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us continue our important work and ensures that this material, performed with NYGASP's signature expertise, continues to inspire and enchant audiences for years to come. Join us on this Giving Tuesday as we celebrate the arts and the enduring legacy of Gilbert and Sullivan. Together, let's keep their masterpieces alive and thriving. Thank you for your thoughtfulness. We look forward to seeing you for the rest of our 2023-24 Season, featuring The Mikado, Trial By Jury, and The Sorcerer! Or catch Pirates on tour! More Information
American Mime Theatre
American Mime Theatre is reclaiming its place in the greater NYC cultural landscape, but we need your help to carry out our relaunch successfully! After years of dormancy, AMT is now actively sharing and ever-developing our unique artform of theatrical expression through acting and movement in silence as well as with vocalization, music, and other soundscapes. We are celebrating our new Manhattan home at 137 West 25th Street with 3 weekly rehearsals for our Performing Company as we revitalize repertory pieces, create new work, prepare for a special performance in April, and create a new evening length work to premiere next fall. We will open our AMT School in June with a 2-week intensive and in September for our first full semester. We already invite guests into our Studio for a free monthly salon series – AMT Talks – featuring interesting presentations by various professionals. We now aim to increase amenities and accessibility in our Studio by creating an ADA-compliant bathroom and dressing room. Today, we are respectfully seeking your support to help us with these efforts. Thank you! More Information
Lucille Lortel Theatre
It's an exciting time at the Lucille Lortel Theatre! We are broadening our support for artists, especially those previously under-served and under-represented. We are expanding our capacity with the addition of the Lortel Center on West 18th Street that will house an intimate rehearsal/performance space, free artist work space, and our administrative headquarters -- all in a welcoming environment serving a diverse group of users with varying capacities and needs (including integrated Spanish/English plans plus broad accommodations for people with various physical and sensory requirements). We're going strong our ongoing programs in service to both new and established artists as well as the greater Off-Broadway community and its audiences, including the NYC Public High School Playwriting Fellowship, the Lucille Lortel Awards, the Internet Off-Broadway Database (IOBDB.com), and more. To help keep this positive momentum going, we are launching a new membership group: The Lucille Lortel Off-Broadway Champions, and we are seeking individual contributions at any level. We are truly grateful for gifts of any size. Please share this fundraiser with your family and friends so they can get involved too. Thank you! More Information
Rattlestick Theater
At Rattlestick, our goal is to bring our resources to the artists and let them create, draft, and discover their work on their own terms. With your help, we can continue to provide adventurous artists with the support they need to see their visions realized. On this Giving Tuesday, we ask that you consider supporting Rattlestick's 2023/24 Season of fearless artists whose voices are often overlooked in the American theater. Your gift will support our Mainstage production of Dael Orlandersmith's SPIRITUS/VIRGIL'S DANCE and a myriad of new work and artist development programs. In a time of dwindling opportunities for new play development, it is because of YOU that we can commit to the exciting artists who are shaking up the theatrical landscape. More Information
Atlantic Theater Company
THANK YOU! As a non-profit, Atlantic Theater Company aims to empower artists and audiences alike through simple and honest storytelling, reflective of the world around us. Our community members' generosity fosters new play development, arts education initiatives, and full-scale productions, making Atlantic a home for the next generation of great voices. Your donation in any amount makes a difference, and means the world—in this season of giving, we're so grateful for your support. More Information
MCC Theater
Let's Connect! MCC Theater needs your support. We're proud that MCC has always been a place where people from all walks of life can come together to share a deeply unifying experience – the uniquely transformative magic of theater. We believe in the power of connection as foundational to our work – and that belief drives us to forge meaningful and lasting relationships with our artists, our students, our audiences, and our committed supporters like you. We are thrilled to share that all gifts made by MIDNIGHT tonight will be matched 2:1 through the generous support of a generous funder, which means that by making your gift TODAY, the impact of your contribution will be TRIPLED! We hope we can count on your support! More Information
Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund
The Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education & Development Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization committed to nurturing emerging talent and fostering innovative projects. Community support is crucial in kickstarting future initiatives such as our anticipated Spark Grant Program. This program is designed to provide creative artists with access to spaces for developing new works, and we are excited to launch it in 2024. As Giving Tuesday approaches, we invite you to join us in reflecting on the pivotal role that community contributions play in advancing our mission. Your participation this Giving Tuesday is more than just a donation; it's a step towards a richer, more vibrant artistic future. Here are the ways you can make a difference today: - Make a contribution through our GiveButter campaign. - Visit www.jlnarts.org to donate directly. - Spread the word and share this message with a friend. More Information
Keen Theater Company
Keen Theater Company is a Drama Desk and Obie Award-winning Off-Broadway company creating theater that connects. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, we celebrate the complexities of hope and the joys of the human condition. Your support will help underwrite our 24th Season including the debut of a world premiere play, showcasing emerging directors, commissioning a new musical, supporting mid-career playwrights, and a mentorship program for students in all five boroughs of NYC! More Information
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) is more than a theater. It's a community of artists, a family of dreamers, and a tradition cherished between generations. The challenges facing live theater today are real, but so is our determination. This Giving Tuesday, help support HVSF's mainstage productions, education programs, and wide range of community engagement initiatives. Your contribution allows us to continue creating bold, profound, challenging, and joyful stories, under a starlit sky, overlooking the majestic Hudson River for many years to come. More Information
tedted Performance Group
tedted Performance Group is looking for financial support to re-stage our fall production of "Blue Horizon" as well as more consistent funding by way of monthly sponsorships in order to support the growth and consistent payment of our artists. Please consider a one-time or recurring donation today! **ALL DONATIONS OVER $50 ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE** More Information
Tisch New Theatre
Help Us Reach Our $10,000 Goal In the spirit of connection and discovery, help Tisch New Theatre create an impactful theatrical experience that all NYU students can enjoy and bond over. In these continuously contentious and unprecedented times, students need a community where they can express themselves and collaborate with like-minded individuals to create art. No matter the size, your financial contribution can help launch many careers in all facets of the theatre. All donations to Tisch New Theatre go toward providing educational, theatrical experience to NYU students. By choosing to support our organization, you are fostering the next generation of theatre professionals and patrons of the arts. Our Mission Tisch New Theatre is an avenue for students to work in all facets of the theatre: performance, management, direction, production, and other technical and design aspects. TNT is committed to developing and presenting technically and ideologically ambitious works with the intent to teach, challenge, and synthesize the artistic efforts of the Tisch Community and NYU's undergraduate student body. Educating, entertaining, and empowering artistic minds is at the heart of our mission, exemplified in our presentation of musical theatre as a tool of storytelling. Our organization empowers its young artists to hold leadership positions with the caliber of professionalism they will possess working in the industry. TNT prioritizes fostering artistic growth in all NYU students, offering a safe environment for learning and personal development. More Information
QED Astoria
Q.E.D. is the only independent, woman-owned and operated venue for the arts in Astoria, Queens, NYC. As a small community-driven space by & for creatives, we provide an affordable and accessible space for artists & performers of all types. In 2022 we were voted #1 performance venue in NYC by TimeOut New York readers, but we're so much more! At Q.E.D. you'll find stand-up comedy shows with performers ranging from the beginner to the very famous. We also have workshops, meet ups, movie screenings, readings, lectures, watch parties and more. Our affordable classes and shows are as diverse as Queens itself. With 80 or more events each month, there's something for everyone. As if that weren't enough, we also have a recording and rehearsal studio, a bar/café & an excellent little selection of jigsaw puzzles, games, journals, notecards as well as new & used books. Q.E.D. is available to rent for private events, film shoots, podcasting and more. More Information
Brooklyn Art Song Society
This Giving Tuesday please consider supporting Brooklyn Art Song Society. Our thoughtful programming and world-class performances connects audiences through the expressive power and intimate emotion of song. We are committed to preserving the tradition of art song through performances of the core repertoire and also by being a world-leader in commissioning new works. BASS makes art song accessible through pay what you choose ticketing options, free tickets for students, and a successful outreach program for underserved seniors across Brooklyn. Please support BASS's mission to make art song accessible for today's audience and preserved for the next. More Information
New York Theatre Workshop
At New York Theatre Workshop, we believe in saying YES to audacious artists, experimental work, and vital community programming. In a time of deep contraction in the field, we're keeping our doors and minds open to worlds of possibility. But we cannot do it alone. If you truly believe that visionary work can change you, then you belong here. And if you believe in a special laboratory on 4th Street where virtuosic work can also be accessible work that creates a sense of belonging, then now is the time to show up for the Workshop so that we can keep showing up for you. SAY YES to New York Theatre Workshop. More Information
Eryc Taylor Dance
What's next for ETD? Thanks to the success of ETD's performances in Provincetown in the summer of 2023, plus the need and demand for quality dance programming in that region, ETD is partnering with the nonprofits Provincetown Public Art Fund and Provincetown Arts Society to co-produce/present and curate a summer dance festival offering cultural exchange and collaboration between NYC and Provincetown performers. The debut NYPT Festival is slated for the summer of 2024. With your help, we can bring to life our vision of a ten-choreographer NCG “All-Star” Edition, a new interstate dance festival and community movement programs that uplift and inspire underserved populations across NYC. This Giving Tuesday, we aim to raise $10,000 to help us reach our next-level goals. We kindly invite you to support us by making a tax-deductible donation. More Information
City Gate Productions
City Gate Productions is a 501c3 non-profit independent theatre company with the mission to bring exceptional live theatre across Queens, telling stories that challenge the mind, inspire the heart and reflect the beautiful diversity of our borough. We are raising money to support our 2024 Season which will include productions of "Twelve Angry Men" and the New York premiere of a fresh adaptation of "Frankenstein" along with several original works presented by Queens-based playwrights. More Information
Theaterlab
As we celebrate eleven years in the West 36th space, your generous gift supports Theaterlab's productions and programs, such as Round the Block!, Hotel New Work, MINIFEST, and much more. The generous support from our community last year helped us open our newest studio space, The Atelier, remount the sold-out solo show Let Me Cook For You, and forge two new artist-as-curator series. We have much in store for the 2024 season, and look forward to welcoming you into our unique white-box. Donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Thank you! More Information
Old Pros
We aspire to live in a healthy, free society where everyone has access to rights and opportunities to determine their own future. Join us in creating conditions to change the status of sex workers in society. In 2024, we're bringing the show Wh*re's Eye View to Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and across the USA. Wh*re's Eye View is a mad dash through 10,000 years of history from a sex worker's perspective. Equal parts stand up comedy, history lecture, and personal storytelling, Kaytlin Bailey masterfully unpacks the age-old stigma surrounding the oldest profession. The eye opening message in Wh*re's Eye View is a compassionate, clarion call, a crash course in history, and a game changing roadmap for progress that can be sustained once and for all. More Information
PENNSYLVANIA - CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA
Chambersburg Community Theatre
In hopes of keeping our ticket prices and tuitions low - CCT is looking for support from our local donors to help cover licensing fees for shows produced in 2024. More Information
Scranton Fringe
Scranton Fringe (Scranton PA) is an award-winning arts organization producing innovative work since 2015, dedicated to creating a bold, engaging platform for thought-provoking performing arts in Northeast PA! We love discovery and experimentation within the arts, fantastic successes, and brilliant failures on (and off) stage. In addition to our annual performing arts festival, your support helps us bring to life so many year-round programs such as our LGBTQ StorySlam, special large-scale productions, free educational programming for area youth, and more! Your gift, no matter the size, will make a significant impact. Whether it's the cost of a ticket or a full corporate sponsorship - every generous donation brings us closer to our goal (and all donations are tax-deductible)! More Information
PENNSYLVANIA - PHILADELPHIA
Pocono Mountains Music Festival
The Pocono Mountains Music Festival is thrilled to be presenting its 15th Season of "Music in the Mountains." Our 3rd annual holiday concert - "Home for the Holidays - performs Sunday, December 3rd, 3:00 PM, at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg. This concert, like our entire season, is made possible through the generosity of our donors who make the Festival and its Performing Arts Camp Experience a reality. Become a donor or sponsor today and enjoy exclusive benefits! More Information
Delaware Valley Opera Company
The Delaware Valley Opera Company was founded by a small group of singers and opera enthusiasts with a mission to make opera accessible to all. This volunteer-run company offers fully staged operatic productions with community members at the heart of every production. DVOC will celebrate its 45th season with a trio of romantic comedies from the Classical Period. These charming tales feature young lovers on the brink of happiness - until roadblocks in the form family, romantic rivals and social conventions threaten to derail their plans of wedded bliss. Fortunately the young lovers are crafty, and hatch wild schemes and tricks to dodge their foils and make it safely to their happily-ever-after. Le Nozze di Figaro by W.A. Mozart - June 8, 12 and 16, 2024 Il Matrimonio Segreto by Domenico Cimarosa - July 6, 10 and 14, 2024 Il Barbiere di Siviglia bu Giachino Rossini - August 3, 7 and 11, 2024 All performances will take place at Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center, 7 Lock Street, in Manayunk, Philadelphia. More Information
Bristol Riverside Theatre
This Giving Tuesday, please consider donating $37 to BRT during our 37th season! Since 1986, BRT has continued to bring acclaimed theatre to Bucks County. Now under the direction of producing directors Amy and Ken Kaissar, and general manager Megan Jones, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community. In addition to its mainstage productions, BRT offers the William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest, the new play development series America Rising, the summer theatre arts camp ArtRageous, and a range of education programs for local youth. Your gift truly does make a difference. We are thankful for you and your generosity. More Information
PCS Theater - Players Club of Swarthmore
For 112 years, artists and craftspeople have been giving their time and talent to the Players Club of Swarthmore. And on this #GivingTuesday, we're asking you to support the place that these incredible volunteers call home. We are specifically running a campaign Donations in any amount are welcome. Receive 2 complimentary tickets for any $100 or more donation. Thank you for supporting PCS Theater with your Giving Tuesday donation! More Information
PENNSYLVANIA - PITTSBURGH
Pittsburgh CLO
Thanks to patrons like you, musical theater in Pittsburgh is stronger than ever! All of PCLO's programs and productions are made possible by Pittsburghers. The organization's rich legacy has made it a beloved home to both artists and audiences, and a jewel of Pittsburgh's year-round cultural and arts education scene. The curtain would not rise without supporters like you. Together we will grow musical theater by Pittsburgh, for Pittsburgh, and in partnership with Pittsburgh! More Information
Stage Right School for the Performing Arts and Theatre Comapany
Our company is currently embarking on an exciting fall fundraising campaign, and we are thrilled to share with you that we have been fortunate enough to secure a $10,000 matching fund from Jim Bendel, a Stage Right Board of Directors member. This means that for every dollar we raise, it will be matched, up to a total of $10,000. We have set a deadline for our match campaign of November 30, 2023. With your donation, you're giving children a chance to grow in a place where they are a part of something special, and where their uniqueness is celebrated and encouraged. Giving ensures that these stories always have happy endings. It means that kids who need a place like this will always have it. It means giving hope to parents and kids alike when they need it the most. More Information
Pittsburgh Public Theater
At Pittsburgh Public Theater, we are committed to delivering exceptional art, from world premieres to classics, crafted with the excellence you expect while also focusing on making our vision of a true public theater for you and our neighbors across the region a reality. Your gift - of any size - catalyzes our journey forward. We hope you'll join us EVER UP and ONWARD with your support on this day of giving. To make a gift or learn more about Pittsburgh Public Theater, please visit our website. Thank you for being a part of our story! More Information
New Hazlett Theater
At the New Hazlett Theater, your support helps create dynamic art through innovation and collaboration. The vital resources your gift provides to new and emerging creators from diverse backgrounds involved in our Community Supported Arts (CSA) program enriches the cultural community for all of us! No matter the amount, a donation to the New Hazlett Theater has the power to change the lives of artists and audiences alike. Please, join us in supporting stories that inspire. More Information
RHODE ISLAND - RHODE ISLAND
The Contemporary Theater Company
The Contemporary Theater Company is asking for donations this Giving Tuesday to support our 2024 season and to continue our programs that offer tickets at accessible prices and give scholarships to students to attend our summer camps. With shows and community events year-round, the CTC has something for everyone! Join us in making Wakefield a cultural destination in our state. Donations can be made on the CTC website at contemporarytheatercompany.com/donate, by mailing a check to the theater at 327 Main St, Wakefield, or by calling the Box Office at 401-218-0282! More Information
West Bay Community Theater
On this Giving Tuesday, West Bay Community Theater once again relies on the generosity of our community to join with us to provide quality entertainment by and for the citizens of southern Rhode Island (and beyond!). The costs of acquiring rights, building scenery, costumes, props, lighting and all of the elements of production are only a portion of the costs we incur annually. Donations help us pay insurance, gain proper licenses and market our efforts to the public. We thank everyone in advance for joining West Bay Community Theater and creating these opportunities to be a part of this joy. More Information
WASHINGTON, DC - WASHINGTON, DC
Arena Stage
This Giving Tuesday, support Arena Stage! Your support of Arena Stage creates groundbreaking theatrical works and builds important programs for our community. And, this year, your gift will go TWICE as far due to a generous match from an Arena Stage Trustee. This matching opportunity ends November 28th at midnight. Make a donation today at arenastage.org/donate. More Information
Atlas Performing Arts Center
The Atlas Performing Arts Center is a non-profit performing arts venue in a historic theater. We’re the cultural anchor of the H Street, Northeast community in Washington, DC. The Atlas fosters and presents stellar art in film, dance, music, theater, vocal and choral work, spoken word, and beyond. More Information
Keegan Theatre
Double your impact! Every dollar raised before the end of the year will be matched up to $150,000. Help us reach our goal to support the artists and staff that put on award-winning productions, provide 500 free outreach tickets, empower more students to be part of our educational programming, and aid in bringing new works from underrepresented voices to the stage. More Information
WEST VIRGINIA - WEST VIRGINIA
Mountain Movers Theatre Company
In this season of giving, please consider giving a gift that benefits our whole community and supports the arts! Your generosity could send a kid to one of our professionally-staffed kidcamps, or help fund tickets for school audiences, or provide maintenance on critical equipment! Click on our Giving Tuesday "donate now" button and follow the link to a place where you can help make theatre more available and accessible to everyone in our region! More Information
