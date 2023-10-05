Supersized Women of Comedy Comes to St. George Theatre This Month

The historic St. George Theatre and sponsor Killsboro, will present Supersized Women of Comedy, slated for Sunday October 15th.

The cast of Supersized Women of Comedy consists of award-winning comedians and entertainers. The show is described as stand-up, feel-good songs, and interactive characters. Since its debut at The Metropolitan Room in New York City, the show has expanded to include performances in North Carolina, Boston, Rochester, Connecticut, including cast members from Los Angeles, Texas, and Florida.

The show touts some of the nation’s finest, funniest, female comedians with curves. The ups and downs of weight loss are explored in both song and characters, with a takeaway that health is ultimately not about size. Weight is the heart of their comedy, but “they’ll leave you feeling lighter than ever.”

The cast includes creator/performer Mary Dimino (MAC Award Winner Best Female Comedian, Best Solo Show FringeNYC, Comedy Central, CBS’s The Late Show, NBC’s Today, PBS), Carolann Valentino (Best in Show Winner Canadian Fringe, ABC, VH-1, Comcast), Tracy Rosenberg (Atlantic City’s Tropicana, Valley Forge Hotel & Casino), Sue Golden (5th Borough Comedy Festival), Randi Kaplan (NBC’s Last Comic Standing, At Home with Amy Sedaris), and Nanci Richards (Winner Reader’s Choice Award Best Comedian on Staten Island).

Centered in the historic St. George District, steps from the iconic Staten Island Ferry, St. George Theatre is well known in the business as “the most magnificent theatre on Staten Island.” Solomon Brill of the Isle Theatrical Company broke ground on the 2,800-seat venue nearly one hundred years ago. Renovated and restored, it is a thriving majestic theatre for all of New York City.

