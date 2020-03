Sunny Showtunes: Have A 'Carnaval del Barrio' with IN THE HEIGHTS!

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some of that trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

Today's anthem comes to you from another group of folks trapped in unfortunate circumstances, the Latin community of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights! When faced with gentrification, a heat wave, and a city-wide blackout, this neighborhood gang chose celebration over despair! So, today let's have a Carnaval del Barrio (from a safe social distance, that is!) Wepa!





