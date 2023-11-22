Study Up on a Brief History of WAITRESS

Waitress arrives in movie theaters beginning December 7, 2023.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

In just days, the diner is openig up again! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, ﻿Bleecker Street and Fathom Events have teamed up for a five-day series of nationwide special-event screenings of Waitress!

When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie.

The film was directed by Brett Sullivan, for the stage by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Jessie Nelson as creative advisor. Waitress: The Musical also stars Eric Anderson, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett. Michael Roiff, Barry and Fran Weissler, Bareilles, Nelson, and Paul Morphos serve as producers, with Alecia Parker as an executive producer.

Want to brush up on your Waitress knowledge before heading to a screening? Check out a timeline of the show's journey from movie to musical to movie musical below!







