Studio Ghibli Music Meets Tap Dance in REIMAGINED WORLDS Concert in NYC

Studio Ghibli music will be reimagined through piano, bilingual singing, and American tap dance in Reimagined Worlds: A Cultural Bridge in NYC, a one-night concert at Saint Peter’s Church on Friday, October 2, at 6 p.m.

This family-friendly event at St. Peter's Church Sanctuary bridges Japanese and American artistic traditions while embodying the spirit of New York City, a place where diverse cultures, histories, and artistic voices come together to create something new.

To make this celebration of art accessible to as many people as possible, we have set ticket prices at $15 and, in collaboration with the venue, we are offering Community Complimentary Tickets for local community members and those with limited access to live artistic experiences. Steinway has helped support this community ticket initiative.

As a collaborator, Brett Boles, a musical theatre composer and songwriting educator whose deep dive breakdowns of songwriting and film scoring reach 700,000+ as the creator of The M Tea, will be creating one of his signature breakdowns, this time on Ghibli's score for this concert.

The cast includes Seisa Ito (lead vocalist/grant awardee), Manami Matsushita (pianist), Andrew Black (choreographer) + NYC professional dancers; Danielle Jackman, Emily Thamm-Avsyuk, Maddy Oliver, Meghan Allen, Paige Zapinski, Sara Brophy, Tatum Evans, and Victoria Mithen.

The concert has been awarded a grant from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC) in recognition of its artistic value, commitment to cultural exchange, and contribution to the local community.

Tickets are $15, with complimentary tickets available to community members. The concert is expected to welcome approximately 100 guests, with capacity for up to 300. It is intended for Studio Ghibli and anime fans, families, classical music, theater and dance audiences, Japanese and Japanese American communities, and members of the Saint Peter’s Church and Steinway communities.

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