Student Blog: University Wrapped: Do's and Don'ts for Semester Two

This blog will reflect on my semester and offers my advice on what I have learned in what I will be taking with me into the new year

By: Dec. 17, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes

STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Student Blog: University Wrapped: Do's and Don'ts for Semester Two

Semester One, what a whirlwind! It feels like time has flown by yet at the same time it feels like it went by very slowly. This semester I feel I finally found my voice as a student and this blog will share my do and don’ts for the future following the lessons and mistakes that I have learned from this semester which I will take with me into the new year.  

The past few weeks have really alerted me to where my strengths and weaknesses lie, and although as a generation, many of us like to deny our weaknesses. For me, I take my weaknesses as a strength in which I can use to strive myself to be better at what I do. For instance, when you receive criticism (which many of us do not like to take lightly), it is important that you reflect on this in relation to your work, your art, whatever it is that makes you happy and use it to transform your potential. Weaknesses prove to be nothing less than a stepping stone into greatness. They are not critiquing you in your field but rather show you where you can be and by using this feedback you can become an even better person at what you do. 
 

This might sound a bit bleak but attending classes is a must. I know I must sound exceptionally nerdy when I say this but hear me out. For me, I find myself learning more effectively when in the classroom environment, it is crucial to understand that as people we learn better from other people. I remember thinking that I was taking nothing out of these classes yet when it came around to my exams, I found myself able to recall ideas and concepts that other classmates and even the lecturer had brought to the table allowing me to further exemplify my work by inputting my own opinions on top of an already critical opinion. Attending lectures is also key for meeting new people, there is only so much socialisation that can happen outside of the classroom, waiting in the corridors for class is a keyway to getting to know people as you are given time in a space to talk to people you may otherwise never get a chance to talk to.  

Finally, my last piece of advice for anybody reading is to plan well ahead of any deadlines. I find that leaving everything to the last minute is the perfect recipe for unwarranted stress and anxiety. Additionally, you cut out any time for your hobbies and your artistic reliefs. I find the idea that is most effective to be when you are given an assignment, you should make a draft plan of action which incorporates time reserved for any rehearsals or hobbies that need to be completed during this time. Dedicating even a few minutes a day to a paragraph or an essay allows the workload to become less bulky and improvises an effective routine which allows work to be spread over a period rather than leaving it all to the end where burnout becomes dominant. 

Thus, this semester really showed me effective ways to manage my workload to allow me to become more practical in my work and achieve greater goals allowing me to show off my full potential. Hope this helps! 



RELATED STORIES

1
Student Blogs This Week - Audition Day Experiences, Study Break Tips, and More Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Audition Day Experiences, Study Break Tips, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. Finding the joy in rejection, favorite theatre moments, a letter to college friends, New York Fashion Week, a love of Shakespeare, learning to say no, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

2
Student Blogs This Week - Poetry and Theater, Senior Year Excitement, and More Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Poetry and Theater, Senior Year Excitement, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. Portraying Cinderella, an interview with a theatrical producer, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

3
Student Blogs This Week - Dealing with Burnout, Maintaining Vocal Health, and More Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Dealing with Burnout, Maintaining Vocal Health, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. An actor turned Assistant Stage Manager, planning a student-run cabaret, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

4
Student Blogs This Week - Discovering a New Passion, Looking Ahead to Summer Theatre, and Photo
Student Blogs This Week - Discovering a New Passion, Looking Ahead to Summer Theatre, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more. The joy of Avenue Q, a return to normalcy, and more-- read the latest from our college student bloggers!

From This Author - Student Blogger: Rachel Dennehy

Student Blog: University Wrapped: Do's and Don'ts for Semester TwoStudent Blog: University Wrapped: Do's and Don'ts for Semester Two
Student Blog: Burnout: What to Do and When to Stop?Student Blog: Burnout: What to Do and When to Stop?
Student Blog: Guide to Survival : Surviving End of Semester ExamsStudent Blog: Guide to Survival : Surviving End of Semester Exams
Student Blog: Working to Your Strengths: Using Your Tools Effectively to Maximise SuccessStudent Blog: Working to Your Strengths: Using Your Tools Effectively to Maximise Success

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central WONKA
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You