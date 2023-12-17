Student Blog: University Wrapped: Do's and Don'ts for Semester Two

Semester One, what a whirlwind! It feels like time has flown by yet at the same time it feels like it went by very slowly. This semester I feel I finally found my voice as a student and this blog will share my do and don’ts for the future following the lessons and mistakes that I have learned from this semester which I will take with me into the new year.

The past few weeks have really alerted me to where my strengths and weaknesses lie, and although as a generation, many of us like to deny our weaknesses. For me, I take my weaknesses as a strength in which I can use to strive myself to be better at what I do. For instance, when you receive criticism (which many of us do not like to take lightly), it is important that you reflect on this in relation to your work, your art, whatever it is that makes you happy and use it to transform your potential. Weaknesses prove to be nothing less than a stepping stone into greatness. They are not critiquing you in your field but rather show you where you can be and by using this feedback you can become an even better person at what you do.



This might sound a bit bleak but attending classes is a must. I know I must sound exceptionally nerdy when I say this but hear me out. For me, I find myself learning more effectively when in the classroom environment, it is crucial to understand that as people we learn better from other people. I remember thinking that I was taking nothing out of these classes yet when it came around to my exams, I found myself able to recall ideas and concepts that other classmates and even the lecturer had brought to the table allowing me to further exemplify my work by inputting my own opinions on top of an already critical opinion. Attending lectures is also key for meeting new people, there is only so much socialisation that can happen outside of the classroom, waiting in the corridors for class is a keyway to getting to know people as you are given time in a space to talk to people you may otherwise never get a chance to talk to.

Finally, my last piece of advice for anybody reading is to plan well ahead of any deadlines. I find that leaving everything to the last minute is the perfect recipe for unwarranted stress and anxiety. Additionally, you cut out any time for your hobbies and your artistic reliefs. I find the idea that is most effective to be when you are given an assignment, you should make a draft plan of action which incorporates time reserved for any rehearsals or hobbies that need to be completed during this time. Dedicating even a few minutes a day to a paragraph or an essay allows the workload to become less bulky and improvises an effective routine which allows work to be spread over a period rather than leaving it all to the end where burnout becomes dominant.

Thus, this semester really showed me effective ways to manage my workload to allow me to become more practical in my work and achieve greater goals allowing me to show off my full potential. Hope this helps!