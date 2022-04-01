Student Blog: Tips for Stage Managing for the First Time

Me before my last show I stage managed

At the beginning of the semester, I did not get into any of the shows I auditioned for. I was upset, but thought that it meant I was going to have a quiet and boring semester. I was wrong. My advisor asked me if I wanted to stage manage a show for her. This was something that I had never done or ever thought I would do, but I took a chance and I'm so glad I did. Here are some tips that I learned as a first-time stage manager.

Use the internet

The internet has a plethora of resources in terms of learning about stage managing. I was able to find templates from everything from the daily log to the rehearsal report. There were also plenty of videos and blogs that can teach you things like how to call a show and how to run a production meeting. I don't think I would have had the success I did stage managing if I had not done my research and learned.

Ask questions

You're there to help the director, but don't be afraid to ask the directors questions too. The only way you're going to learn is by asking questions. This could be simple questions like how do you want the rehearsal space set up or more complicated questions like what is everything you want done during strike. These questions are going to make the rehearsal process go so much smoother for everyone involved.

Be fearless

Stage management can be terrifying. I'm going to lie. I was nervous for every new step of the process, but the only way to gain success is to just do it. It is going to be so much fun after you get over that fear. There is also always a chance of social fear. You're working with your peers and professors, and you're supposed to be telling them what to do, but this is the only way the rehearsal process is going to run smoothly. It is not going to be helpful if you never reach out to the actor who is running late. It is going to cause burnout if you're too afraid to call a five or ten. Don't be afraid to be in charge.

Time management, time management, time management.

This was something that I was surprised by when I first started to stage managing. I was always something that I've been really good with when I'm acting. However, with stage management, you're going to be called to every single rehearsal no matter what. This makes it vitally important to get all of your school work done during the day if you want to maintain a semi-normal sleep schedule. It is also important to send emails and reports out in a timely manner. Otherwise, the information won't necessarily be accurate or relevant anymore.

I hope that you decide to stage manage, you have a great first experience like I did. This experience will not only help me grow as a person, but as a performer and a director too. The knowledge and experience I've gained will hopefully make me more understanding with stage managers in the future.