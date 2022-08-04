Student Blog: Summer Escapades - Scouting Universal Studios, the Beach, and Beyond!

Hello BroadwayWorld!

"Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much. They were the last people you'd expect to be involved in anything strange or mysterious because they just didn't hold with such nonsense..." (Rowling)

Unlike the Dursley, the Wareing family has always adored nonsense; the form rarely matters to us, though taking the stage is our preferred medium.

Ever since my brother, Conner Wareing, took to the stage as the title role in Brophy's production of A Very Potter Musical, I've adored the wizarding world; the magic, the creatures, the characters. All of them mixed together to create one of my favorite fantasy universes. So naturally, Universal Studios has always been a dream destination.

To celebrate the school year coming to a close and the slow creep to normalcy following the pandemic, my Girls Scout troop and I piled into two cars and drove the six-and-a-half-hour drive to California. Suffice to say, I was vibrating with excitement. Day One, we arrived at the hotel - the car ride significantly more manageable than Tiny Spencer remembered it to be. Day Two, we awoke bright and early, donning our theme park clothes and backpacks, and waited as the red ropes lowered and we were released upon the park. One member of my Girls Scout, a seasoned amusement park-er, rushed us from ride to ride with time to spare. And, oh it was incredible; Hogwarts castle covering the skyline and dinosaurs roaring in the distance. As a devout fan, I was determined to find the proper souvenir to bring home to Arizona with me... ultimately, I discovered a Gryffindor hoodie; it was a perfect size, soft, and with a sizable pocket. So, - despite the objections of my Slytherin soul - I walked out of Universal Studios wearing red and gold.

Returned to our hotels and halfway through the trip, we tumbled into bed with sore feet and satisfied hearts.

Day Three, we packed inside the car and drove to Santa Monica Pier. Prior to this trip, my "Pier Experiences" had been few and far between, and nothing could prepare me for the carnival by the sea. My troop and I spent the long hours of the day riding rides and winning prizes; the ocean crashing as our soundtrack symphony. The Santa Monica Pier readied my already-excited nerves for Day Five: The Beach Day! Upon arriving at the sand, I - in proper fashion - immediately began digging to the other side of the world. My friends and I splashed in the water and discovered the sea caves.

After so long away from my happy place, the beach was a welcome relief; the smell of salt water and sand still top of my favorites list.

Day Six, we returned to Arizona, and the state greeted us with hot weather and open-door homes. Color-coded and jam-packed, my calendar promised me a June of memories and experiences itching to be explored.

With my friends at my side, this trip cemented my Senior Year Summer as one for the books, and I couldn't have asked for a better opening chapter. I am more than ready to ring in my final year as a Girl Scout!

Thus concludes our first of summer recaps to come. Cheers to my first day of a year of lasts!

Signing off,

Spencer Wareing