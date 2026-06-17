Student Blog: Shiny Gold Stars

I think adulthood would be significantly more enjoyable if we brought back gold stars, actual gold stars, the kind your third-grade teacher kept in a drawer that somehow carried the same prestige as an Olympic medal. They were simple things, small stickers that somehow carried more emotional weight than they had any right to.

As children, we handed them out with reckless generosity. If you remembered your homework, you got a gold star. If you made it through the day without getting in trouble, you got a gold star. If you successfully wrote your name in the upper right-hand corner of the worksheet, outstanding, another gold star. It did not take much to earn one, and that was precisely the point. Gold stars were not reserved for extraordinary achievements; they were small acknowledgments that you were trying, learning, and showing up.

Then something strange happened, and all the stars disappeared. Or at least that is what we tell ourselves. In reality, I do not believe the stars truly vanished at all. Rather, I think adulthood raised the exchange rate, making the modern gold star much harder to earn. Now the requirements look something like this: receive external validation, build an impressive résumé, land the job, and become the next big thing. Only then, after collecting enough accomplishments and checking enough boxes, are you allowed to feel proud of yourself for approximately an hour before setting the next goal. I have spent much of my life operating under this system, which may explain why achievement and overachievement seem to find their way into so many of my writings. As a lifelong go-getter, I am no stranger to ambitious goals, packed schedules, or the temptation to measure my worth by what I can accomplish in a day. Somewhere along the way, I developed the sneaking suspicion that my worth was directly tied to how much I could accomplish before bedtime. If I was not moving forward, I was falling behind; if I was not achieving, I was wasting time; and if I was not earning stars, perhaps I was not deserving of them.

It is a difficult way to live, especially because the finish line has terrible manners. Every time you reach it, it chooses to relocate. You get the internship and immediately begin thinking about the next one. You finish the project and start worrying about what comes next. You accomplish the thing you have been working toward for months, only to find yourself wondering why you are not already working toward something else. The gold stars become increasingly expensive while somehow feeling increasingly less satisfying. There is nothing wrong with wanting to achieve things. Ambition can be exciting, motivating, and deeply fulfilling, but the problem arises when achievement becomes the only thing that earns our attention, our celebration, or our sense of self-worth. When that happens, life starts to feel less like something we are living and more like something we are constantly trying to optimize. Which is why I have a proposal: I think adults should be allowed to collect stars for ridiculous things again. Not because those things are extraordinary, but because they are often the substance of everyday life. Gold star for answering the email you have been avoiding for four days, for drinking the water bottle you have been carrying around like a decorative accessory, for crossing something off your to-do list without immediately replacing it with three more things, for resting without turning it into a productivity strategy, for calling a friend back, for making dinner, and for surviving a week that had absolutely no business being that stressful. Perhaps most importantly, gold star for existing on a day when you did not achieve anything noteworthy at all.

I think many of us are walking around with invisible sticker charts, except we have become impossibly stingy with ourselves. We reserve celebration for major milestones while treating everything else as expected. The finished project gets celebrated, but not the late nights, the persistence, or the decision to keep going when no one was watching. Meanwhile, an awful lot of life happens outside those moments. Most days do not contain a major achievement. Most days are made up of commutes, conversations, grocery runs, forgotten errands, crossed-off to-do lists, and dozens of small responsibilities that feel insignificant on their own but make up the majority of our lives. We tend to overlook them because they are ordinary, yet they occupy far more of our time than the milestones we spend so much energy chasing.

Perhaps that is what I find so appealing about the gold star. It asks remarkably little of a person. It does not require you to be exceptional, only present. As a child, there was something comforting about that. You could have an entirely unremarkable day and still come home feeling as though you had done something right. I am not sure when that changed. Gradually, accomplishment became the standard and everything else became secondary. We spend years working toward milestones and only moments arriving at them, yet most of our lives are spent somewhere in between. The gold stars had a purpose.