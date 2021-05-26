Student Blog: Intermission is Important

A few weeks ago, theater critic Charles McNulty published an article in the Los Angeles Times titled " Cut the intermission, please . Why I hope the pandemic ends a theatrical tradition." The article argues that audiences are becoming more restless and have shorter attention spans, which is only hurt by having a 15-minute break in the middle of a performance.

Dr. McNulty isn't just your average Broadway fan - He has a doctorate in dramaturgy from Yale and has taught at multiple universities across the country. Over the years he has received multiple awards for his journalism and has enjoyed a successful career as both a critic and editor. I've read several articles of his and thoroughly enjoyed them, especially one of his recent ones about acting in society after the pandemic. Dr. McNulty tends to have the same opinions as me when it comes to theater politics, so I was surprised to see this article.

I believe that Dr. McNulty makes some valid points in his article. Some shows without intermissions work well, like Come From Away, a show that goes for 100 minutes without a break and has your attention the whole time. Others like "Slave Play" by Jeremy O. Harris have the goal of making audiences uncomfortable, forcing them to remain seated for the entire performance. According to some in the theater industry, audience members must pay a price to see a difficult work like that.

But for a man who has taken stands on politics in the world of Broadway, Dr. McNulty, unfortunately, fails to take note of those who depend on the intermission as a form of accessibility. As an able-bodied person, even I struggle to sometimes sit through a performance without needing to get up, have a snack, or use the bathroom. Intermission gives audience members the chance to take a break, as theatre etiquette highly frowns upon getting up in the middle of a performance. I feel guilty just for having panic attacks while watching shows - I cannot imagine what those with disabilities may go through.

Ultimately, while Dr. McNulty has a solid argument for the artistic perspective of getting rid of the intermission, the accessibility of theaters should take precedence over the art. For years, critics have discussed the elitism of Broadway and how things must change. For once, I believe that a Broadway tradition shouldn't change. Keep the intermission - It's important.