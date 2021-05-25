Student Blog: From Screen to Stage!

In addition to my love for all things theatre, I am also an avid movie and television show watcher. I love getting sucked into the latest Netflix series or seeing a new hit movie playing in theatres (pre-pandemic, of course). Do I sit on my couch sometimes for 24 hours straight binging shows like The Queen's Gambit or Schitt's Creek? Yes. Do I re-watch some movies over and over again just to feel the rush of adrenaline when the main character achieves their dreams or the protagonist falls in love? Yes. Do I regret doing these sometimes time-consuming activities? No. Never. I live for it.

Like theatre, film and television have the power to transport viewers into an alternate universe and take them on a beautiful journey, either ending in success, heartbreak, victory, or despair. No matter the genre, the world that exists within the screen is something truly spectacular and mesmerizing. While of course I love seeing original work in the theatre community, I am also occasionally a sucker for a good adaptation. I adore seeing some of my favorite pieces of art turned into a full-blown musical or play.

Inspired by the writers on TikTok who are making a Bridgerton musical, and to help further illustrate my love of movies and television, I have compiled a brief list of the TV Shows and Movies that I think would make excellent stage adaptations. Before you get into it, please consider that this list is purely for fun, and entirely hypothetical and opinion-based. (Unless a producer is reading this and wants to create it... Just kidding... Unless...)

Smash (Season 1. To be precise.)

Of course this show made the list. It had to. It is a necessity. If you haven't seen Smash yet, it is on Amazon Prime and I HIGHLY suggest that you check it out. The TV show follows the lives of a group of artists as they create a Marilyn Monroe musical on Broadway, and of course it is full of drama, suspense, and showtunes. I don't think much explanation needs to go into this choice. The music is already there and stunning. The plot and characters, while I admit are a bit chaotic and problematic at times, are set. It would be so easy to make this into a stage adaptation. It would also have the chance to offer a cool behind-the-scenes look into the creation of a Broadway show. Also, Bernadette Peters would of course come back to recreate her role! That is non-negotiable. I can picture the gorgeous costumes and set design already. And I know what you're thinking: "Jaclyn, they already tried to bring Smash to Broadway," and I would respond yes, but just Bombshell. Rather than focusing on just producing a Marilyn Monroe musical, Smash the Musical would be more focused on the creative process, as it is in the show.

2. The Queen's Gambit.

As I have mentioned above, I am OBSESSED with The Queen's Gambit. I thought the Netflix series was truly phenomenal and I did not move from my couch once while watching all eight episodes. I was in a trance. And for that reason alone, I think this book-adapted TV show would also make an amazing play. Picture me this: the floor is a chessboard. It is performed at the Circle in the Square theatre, and the stage/audience is set up as if the audience members are spectators at a match. It could be a fully-immersed experience, allowing viewers to be sucked into the world of the characters. I don't want to spoil the show for those who haven't seen it, but I fully believe that a stage adaptation would be stunning and I would be the first one in line to buy a ticket.

3. Barbie: Princess and The Pauper.

Okay. Yes, I admit that this movie was initially included as a joke. However, as I sit here and ponder on it, I think it would make a very fun and memorable stage musical. For the kids, of course! (And also for the young adults like me who grew up with it...) The movie follows the lives of Princess Anneliese and her look-alike Erika as they switch lives for a few days. The fun musical numbers like "I'm A Girl Like You" and "To Be A Princess" would have everyone dancing along in their seats. Additionally, the opening number "Free" is such a great exposition of a musical and introduction to the characters involved- I speak candidly when I say it was one of my favorite songs growing up. I think it would also be an awesome opportunity to use a revolving stage, like the one used in the Mamma Mia Musical, which would allow for quick scenery changes as needed. If you still doubt this pick, I recommend watching the movie again. You won't regret it.

4. About Time.

If you have never heard of or seen this movie, please go check it out on Netflix. It is probably one of my favorite romance movies that I have seen so far in my life. It intimately follows a young man named Tim who learns that the men in his family have the power to travel through time and change the events of their own lives. Without spoiling too much, the story revolves around his life and how his ability to time travel affects and influences his romantic relations with one girl. It is truly such an adorable movie and I think it would make an excellent play. While I acknowledge that it would be a bit challenging to actually show the time travel bits on stage, given that there is no "movie magic" to assist, I believe that it is possible. The movie has such a great message that I think would really resonate with audiences when performed on a stage.

5. 13 Going On 30.

Okay, so if you have also seen this amazing rom-com, you will have to agree with me that it would make such an adorable musical. The movie follows the story of a woman who makes a wish on her thirteenth birthday to be an adult, and then wakes up the next morning as a 30 year old with a job, boyfriend, and real-life challenges and responsibilities. The plot line is so well-developed, with so many moments for big musical numbers or heart-wrenching solos. The sets, costumes, and lighting design could be so fun and intricate, pulling the audience into the world of the show. I could go on and on about how much I love this movie, but my heart would truly be content if I were to see it up on a stage one day. I think that 13 Going On 30 would make for a fun and heart-felt night at the theatre.

Now, I could go on and on about all of my ideas for potential theatre musicals and plays, but I will spare you the ten-page essay. I hope you enjoyed my brief list of ideas!