Student Blog: Finding Balance in Back to School

Senior year. My first time back on campus since March 2020, and I'm now a 21-year-old senior. I would say it's been a long time coming, but it feels like just yesterday my friends and I were little freshmen navigating college life. Honestly, I still find myself struggling to sort through the chaotic existence that is being a college student so I created one goal coming into my senior year; prioritize finding balance.

Freshman year started a bit more unorganized than most as a marching band kid trying to participate in choir, campus band, and university theatre despite being a public relations major. To say I was indecisive is an understatement. I was not willing to give up any of my interests but found myself drowning in extracurriculars during the process. The difficulty of finding balance in college life compared to high school became evident. Not to mention the complete lack of time for a social life which is arguably the most important part of college (second to getting an education).

Then out of nowhere, they shipped us home with a promise to return in two weeks. Two weeks turned into months, and then months turned into years. While many students returned to their home campuses last year, I decided to study abroad in London. Though I don't regret my decision, I came back to campus feeling grossly underprepared. My only concept of college life was a hectic excuse for freshman year. Back then I was only 18 years old and up to my ears in responsibilities. But I looked back on that experience and realized that I learned a very valuable lesson; you need to make tough choices in college, and in life, to get the experience you want.

Attending my first college football game of senior year.

I will acknowledge that everyone is different. Many students thrive with a busy schedule while participating in multiple activities. But if you are like me and often find yourself struggling under the pressure, there is no shame in cutting back on your responsibilities. College burnout is real. Does that require taking and leaving some extracurriculars? Perhaps, but that doesn't mean sacrificing important parts of your personality. Prioritize finding the time to do activities that you love but in a way that makes you happy and stress-free.

Regardless of whether you are an incoming student, current student, transfer student, or soon-to-be graduate, finding balance is essential to making the most out of your time in college. Most students have a laundry list of responsibilities looming over their heads at all times, but learning to manage those responsibilities will start to make life easier. College is a time to experiment with new ideas and social environments, not to overwhelm yourself with as many extracurriculars as possible. Choose to take control of your college experience, prioritize getting classwork done, and do the things that make you happy because that is truly what college is all about.