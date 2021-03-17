Stop AAPI Hate - Resources for Donating and Supporting

BroadwayWorld stands by the AAPI community and denounces any hatred, racism, and discrimination towards individuals who identify as such.

As we come up on a year in the pandemic, the violent attacks made upon members of the AAPI community only continues to grow. While we continue to battle the coronavirus, we must also come together to help those in need.

In solidarity, we have compiled a list of places to donate and arts organizations that lift up the AAPI community.

You can learn even more about ways to help here.

BroadwayWorld Team

Make a Donation:

Stop Asian Hate: Together, We Can Make a Difference - Go Fund Me

Armed Patrol Security Guards for Oakland Chinatown

Hate Is A Virus - Combat Xenophobia and Racism Fund

Welcome to Chinatown

Send Chinatown Love

Heart of Dinner

Asian Americans Advancing Justice

Asian Pacific Fund

Enough is Enough - Initiative from NYC Asian-American Business Owners

Asian Mental Health Collective

Asian American Journalists Association

Apex for Youth - Benefits Asian and Immigrant Youth from Low Income Families in NYC

Asian American Youth Leadership, Empowerment, and Development

Desis Rising Up and Moving

Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund

Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund

Asian Prisoner Support

Asian American Feminist Collective

Federation of LGBTQ AAPI Organizations

Adhikaar - Improving the Lives of the Nepali-Speaking Community

CAAAV Organizing Asian Communities

Heart of Dinner - Fighting Food Insecurity Experienced by Asian American Elderly

Mekong NYC - Improving Quality of Life of the Southeast Asian Community in NYC

National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum

Womankind - Rising Above Violence Against Women

Report an Incident:

Stand Against Hatred

Stop AAPI Hate

Learn About AAPI Arts Organizations:

National Asian Artists Project

National Asian Artists Project is the result of many years of working, observing, discussing, and dreaming. In the professional careers of Baayork Lee, Steven Eng, and Nina Zoie Lam, there had been much to experience as theatre artists of Asian descent: Baayork as a highly-regarded director/choreographer/dancer on Broadway, Steven as an actor/singer on the West End, and Nina Zoie as an actor/dancer on Broadway. Throughout their many projects, independent and collective, they saw and encountered the same dilemma. With the relatively few well-paid professional jobs that existed for any theater artist, prospects were even more dismal for an artist of Asian descent.

Asian American Arts Alliance

Since 1983, A4 has sought to unify, promote, and represent the artistic and cultural producers of one of New York City's fastest-growing populations. A4 is a diverse alliance of artists, organizations, and arts supporters who believe that working together as a pan-ethnic, multidisciplinary community is essential to nurturing the development of artists and arts groups. A4 serves as a thoughtful convener of the Asian American cultural workforce around issues of race, identity, and artmaking and provides a critical voice for this community. A4 is the only service organization in the country dedicated to the professional development of Asian American artists in all disciplines.

The Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists

CAATA's mission is to advance the field of Asian American theater through a national network of organizations and artists. CAATA collaborates to inspire learning and sharing of knowledge, and resources to promote a healthy, sustainable artistic ecology. As a collective of Asian American theater leaders and artists, CAATA brings together local and regional leaders to work nationally toward our shared values of social justice, artistic diversity, cultural equity and inclusion.

Asian American Performers Action Coalition



The mission of AAPAC is to expand the perception of Asian American performers in order to increase their access to and representation on New York City's stages. AAPAC was started by a group of Asian American performers who came together in the summer of 2011 after this question was posted on Facebook: "Where are all the Asian actors in mainstream New York theatre?" The flood of comments elicited by this question could not be contained online; it quickly became clear that Asian American performers felt they were largely invisible in the mainstream, and that this was getting worse, not better. AAPAC took on the responsibilities of organizing forums for the artistic community to discuss minority representation in New York theater, and of garnering statistics from the 2006-2011 theater seasons to see whether the feelings were validated by numbers.

Support AAPI Theatres:

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre

Theater Mu

Theater Mitu

Ma-Yi Theater Company

Leviathan Lab

National Asian American Theatre Company

East West Players

Aono Jikken Ensemble

Asian Story Theater

Baltimore Asian Pasifika Arts Collective

Bindlestiff Studios

Chuang Stage

Circa-Pintig

Cold Tofu

Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra

Crowded Fire Theatre

18 Mighty Mountan Warriors

Ferocious Lotus

Four Seas Players

fu-GEN Theatre Company

Insight Colab Theatre

Kuma Kahua Theater

LCC Theatre Company

Lucky Chaos Theater and Productions

Mixed Blood Theatre Company

Philadelphia Asian Performing Artists

Rasaka Theatre Company

ReACT

Rising Circle

Second Generation Productions

Shunya Theatre

Silk Road Rising

Sinig-tala Filipino Theatre Ensemble

Stir Friday Night!

Teada Productions

Theater of Yugen

Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre

Yangtze Repertory Theatre of America