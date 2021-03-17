Stop AAPI Hate - Resources for Donating and Supporting
We have compiled a list of places to donate to, along with arts organizations that lift up the AAPI community.
BroadwayWorld stands by the AAPI community and denounces any hatred, racism, and discrimination towards individuals who identify as such.
As we come up on a year in the pandemic, the violent attacks made upon members of the AAPI community only continues to grow. While we continue to battle the coronavirus, we must also come together to help those in need.
You can learn even more about ways to help here.
Make a Donation:
Stop Asian Hate: Together, We Can Make a Difference - Go Fund Me
Armed Patrol Security Guards for Oakland Chinatown
Hate Is A Virus - Combat Xenophobia and Racism Fund
Asian Americans Advancing Justice
Enough is Enough - Initiative from NYC Asian-American Business Owners
Asian Mental Health Collective
Asian American Journalists Association
Apex for Youth - Benefits Asian and Immigrant Youth from Low Income Families in NYC
Asian American Youth Leadership, Empowerment, and Development
Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund
Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund
Asian American Feminist Collective
Federation of LGBTQ AAPI Organizations
Adhikaar - Improving the Lives of the Nepali-Speaking Community
CAAAV Organizing Asian Communities
Heart of Dinner - Fighting Food Insecurity Experienced by Asian American Elderly
Mekong NYC - Improving Quality of Life of the Southeast Asian Community in NYC
National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum
Womankind - Rising Above Violence Against Women
Report an Incident:
Learn About AAPI Arts Organizations:
National Asian Artists Project
National Asian Artists Project is the result of many years of working, observing, discussing, and dreaming. In the professional careers of Baayork Lee, Steven Eng, and Nina Zoie Lam, there had been much to experience as theatre artists of Asian descent: Baayork as a highly-regarded director/choreographer/dancer on Broadway, Steven as an actor/singer on the West End, and Nina Zoie as an actor/dancer on Broadway. Throughout their many projects, independent and collective, they saw and encountered the same dilemma. With the relatively few well-paid professional jobs that existed for any theater artist, prospects were even more dismal for an artist of Asian descent.
Since 1983, A4 has sought to unify, promote, and represent the artistic and cultural producers of one of New York City's fastest-growing populations. A4 is a diverse alliance of artists, organizations, and arts supporters who believe that working together as a pan-ethnic, multidisciplinary community is essential to nurturing the development of artists and arts groups. A4 serves as a thoughtful convener of the Asian American cultural workforce around issues of race, identity, and artmaking and provides a critical voice for this community. A4 is the only service organization in the country dedicated to the professional development of Asian American artists in all disciplines.
The Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists
CAATA's mission is to advance the field of Asian American theater through a national network of organizations and artists. CAATA collaborates to inspire learning and sharing of knowledge, and resources to promote a healthy, sustainable artistic ecology. As a collective of Asian American theater leaders and artists, CAATA brings together local and regional leaders to work nationally toward our shared values of social justice, artistic diversity, cultural equity and inclusion.
Asian American Performers Action Coalition
The mission of AAPAC is to expand the perception of Asian American performers in order to increase their access to and representation on New York City's stages. AAPAC was started by a group of Asian American performers who came together in the summer of 2011 after this question was posted on Facebook: "Where are all the Asian actors in mainstream New York theatre?" The flood of comments elicited by this question could not be contained online; it quickly became clear that Asian American performers felt they were largely invisible in the mainstream, and that this was getting worse, not better. AAPAC took on the responsibilities of organizing forums for the artistic community to discuss minority representation in New York theater, and of garnering statistics from the 2006-2011 theater seasons to see whether the feelings were validated by numbers.
Support AAPI Theatres:
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre
Theater Mu
Theater Mitu
Ma-Yi Theater Company
Leviathan Lab
National Asian American Theatre Company
East West Players
Aono Jikken Ensemble
Asian Story Theater
Baltimore Asian Pasifika Arts Collective
Bindlestiff Studios
Chuang Stage
Circa-Pintig
Cold Tofu
Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra
Crowded Fire Theatre
18 Mighty Mountan Warriors
Ferocious Lotus
Four Seas Players
fu-GEN Theatre Company
Insight Colab Theatre
Kuma Kahua Theater
LCC Theatre Company
Lucky Chaos Theater and Productions
Mixed Blood Theatre Company
Philadelphia Asian Performing Artists
Rasaka Theatre Company
ReACT
Rising Circle
Second Generation Productions
Shunya Theatre
Silk Road Rising
Sinig-tala Filipino Theatre Ensemble
Stir Friday Night!
Teada Productions
Theater of Yugen
Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre
Yangtze Repertory Theatre of America