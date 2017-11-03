Steve Kazee Lands Recurring Role in NBC's BLINDSPOT

Entertainment Weekly has just reported that Broadway and 'Nashville' star Steve Kazee has landed a recurring role in NBC's Blindspot.

Blindspot's next season will feature an 18-month time jump, and will also star Tori Anderson, Luke Mitchell, Sullivan Stapleton, and Kristina Reyes. Details on Kazee's role have not been announced.

Steve Kazee (Edward) won the 2012 Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" and the 2013 Grammy for Musical Theater Album, for his role in Once as Guy. Other Broadway credits include Monty Python's Spamalot as Sir Lancelot, Starbuck opposite Audra McDonald in the Roundabout's 110 in the Shade, To Be or Not to Be at MTC, and Edward Albee's Seascape. Regional theater credits include The Subject Was Roses (Kennedy Center, Helen Hayes Award nomination for Best Actor alongside Bill Pullman and Judith Ivey), and Off-Broadway credits include As You Like It (NYSF). Television work includes "Legends" (TNT), "Nashville," "Shameless" (Showtime), "Working Class" opposite Melissa Peterman, "100 Questions" (NBC), "CSI" (CBS), "NCIS" (CBS), "Numb3rs" (CBS), "Medium" (NBC), and "Conviction" (NBC). MFA in acting from NYU's Tisch Graduate Acting Program.

