Stephanie Torns to Lead WAITRESS Following Bareilles's Exit; McPhee Scheduled Thru June 17

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Stephanie Torns, the current Jenna understudy, will take over the leading role on March 13th following the exit of Sara Bareilles. Torns will star until Katharine McPhee takes over on April 10th. McPhee will play her final performance on June 17th.

Katharine McPhee is making her Broadway debut in Waitress. Since vaulting to fame as a captivating singer on "American Idol," Season 5, she's become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts.

Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall in Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series, "Smash," Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes Waitress to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles