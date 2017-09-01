Stephanie J. Block Will Head for the Highlands in BRIGADOON at New York City Center This Fall

Two-time Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block is heading for the highlands this fall!

Block is the latest to join the star-studded cast of The New York City Center Gala production of Brigadoon. Block will play Meg Brockie.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon(An American in Paris) with music direction by Rob Berman (Bright Star), this concert production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's classic musical begins November 15 with a gala evening honoring Tony Award-winning producer and City Center Board co-chairman Stacey Mindich (Dear Evan Hansen). An additional six performances will be held November 16 through 19.

Patrick Wilson (two-time Tony Award nominee, Oklahoma! and The Full Monty) is Tommy Albright and Aasif Mandvi (Oklahoma!; The Daily Show) is his friend Jeff Douglas-both are jaded New Yorkers who stumble into an idyllic Scottish town that appears for only one day every century. Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I; The Bridges of Madison County) is Fiona, the woman who quickly steals Tommy's heart. Robert Fairchild (Tony Award nominee for An American in Paris and principal dancer with The New York City Ballet) plays the rebellious Harry Beaton.

Block's Broadway credits include: Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical (DD nom.), The Pirate Queen, Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Little Miss Sunshine (DD nom.); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (DD nom.). TV: "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse." Concerts: NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, National Symphony Orchestra (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch), Dallas Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Utah Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Charlotte Symphony, Cleveland Pops. Solo album: This Place I Know.

Funds raised by all seven performances of Brigadoon allow City Center to make the best in the performing arts accessible to the widest possible audience by subsidizing tickets throughout the year to programs such as Fall for Dance and Encores! Off-Center. Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office (131 W 55th St, between 6th and 7th avenues).

The performance on November 15 will be followed by a gala dinner at The Plaza Hotel (58th Street at 5th Avenue). A limited number of benefit tickets are available at $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000. Tables of ten are available at $25,000, $50,000, $100,000 and $150,000. For benefit table and ticket details, call 212.763.1205.

IF YOU GO:

New York City Center Gala

Lerner & Loewe's

Brigadoon

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

Music by Frederick Loewe

Original dances created by Agnes De Mille

Featuring The Encores! Orchestra

Artistic Advisor Jack Viertel

Music Director Rob Berman

Directed and Choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon

November 15-19, 2017

Wed at 6pm*, Thu at 7:30pm, Fri at 8pm, Sat at 2 & 8 pm, Sun at 2 & 7 pm

*Gala Evening

New York City Center (Arlene Shuler, President and CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. For nearly 25 years, City Center's Tony-honored Encores! series has been "an essential New York institution" (The New York Times). In 2013, City Center launched the Encores! Off-Center series, which features seminal Off-Broadway musicals filtered through the lens of today's innovative artists. Dance has also been integral to the theater's mission from the start and programs like the annual Fall for Dance Festival remain central to City Center's identity. Home to a roster of renowned national and international companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (City Center's Principal Dance Company) and Manhattan Theatre Club, New York City Center was Manhattan's first performing arts center, founded with the mission of making the best in music, theater, and dance accessible to all audiences. That mission continues today through robust education and community engagement programs which bring the performing arts to over 9,000 New York City students each year and the expansion of the theatrical experience to include pre-show talks, master classes, and art exhibitions that offer an up-close look at the work of the great theater and dance artists of our time. Visit www.NYCityCenter.org for more.

Related Articles