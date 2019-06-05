Step1 Theatre Project Present MAHOGANY BROWN AND THE CASE OF THE DISAPPEARING KID

In the tradition of Watchmen, Sin City, Frank Miller's Batman, and other dark nights of the comic and graphic novel world ... Step1 Theatre Project invites you to solve the mystery of Mahogany Brown and the Case of the Disappearing Kid as reported by Gina Femia!

It all happens July 8, 9. 10, 11 @ 7pm at The Tank, 312 W 36th St, NYC.

It was a day like any other ... except different. It was different. The air was a little bit too still and the trees were a bit too tall. That day Jimmy Jones' little boy disappeared. Follow Private Eye Mahogany Brown as she searches for the child supposedly taken by "The Nameless." As the case progresses, clues appear to reveal more about Mahogany Brown than she is ready to handle... Presented in glorious noir, Step1 brings you a summer thriller full of dark comedy, mystery, and drama!

Gina Femia wrote a tale of mystery darkly directed by Janelle Zapata Castellano and featuring Alisha Espinosa* as the effective detective MAHOGANY BROWN with Xavier Rodney as the jumpy Jimmy Jones, Lara Fox as "SUNSHINE", and a special appearance by Rachel Weekly and Sylas Barrett as the mysterious "NAMELESS."

The Nameless has a Face...book: https://www.facebook.com/events/182279792710888/

Just the facts, ma'am, just the facts: https://www.thetanknyc.org/calendar/2019/7/8/mahogany-brown-and-the-case-of-the-disappearing-kid

Biggest mystery: why haven't you bought tickets yet!? https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4256385

Use discount code "Mahogany" for $12 discounted Early Bird tickets by June 8th!

*Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association.





