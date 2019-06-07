Staten Island Museum Explore The Underground Railroad

Join historian Debbie-Ann Paige at the Staten Island Museum on Saturday, June 8 at 12pm and 2pm at the Staten Island presentation of 5 Boros to Freedom to explore the history of slavery, freedom seekers, and the abolition movement on Staten Island. 5 Boros to Freedom is an extension of the work of Underground Railroad History Project taking place in all five boroughs of New York City celebrating and supporting community engagement with the rich African American history that resides there. You can learn more at UndergroundRailroadHistory.org.

5 Boros to Freedom: Abolition in Staten Island with Debbie-Ann Paige will introduce guests to historical figures who struggled for freedom and for an end to slavery. Visitors will encounter these figures through readings of historical accounts from the Museum's archives and other repositories written by them or about them. Among others, attendees will meet Toen, a sixteen-year old boy, who was sold into slavery on Staten Island; William Grimes, whose daring escape from slavery in South Carolina brought him through Staten Island and the Quarantine Station; and Louis Napolean, a conductor on the Underground Railroad, who worked closely with Staten Island's abolitionist community to usher self-emancipators to freedom from those who enslaved them.

The program is free with museum admission. Guests can register by visiting the event section at StatenIslandMuseum.org. Registrations is recommended.

The Staten Island Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor at 1000 Richmond Terrace, Building A, Staten Island, NY 10301.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You